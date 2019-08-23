Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Capital City Trust Company Lowered Its Position by $497,601 as Market Value Rose; Philadelphia Trust Company Holding in American Express Co (AXP) Has Decreased by $2.81 Million

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 61.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 25,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 15,889 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, down from 41,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $118.97. About 1.36 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 Total U.S. Consumer, Small Business Card Member Loans $63B; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.63B; 13/03/2018 – American Express Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – American Express Co Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings on American Express Bank, FSB

Capital City Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company sold 4,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 57,274 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 61,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $134.01. About 13.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 26/03/2018 – AbacusNext Brings Private Cloud to Canada with Data Center Expansion and Microsoft Certification; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 03/05/2018 – Unravel Data Collaborates with Microsoft Azure to Boost Performance and Reliability for Big Data Workloads in the Cloud; 15/05/2018 – Uber, Lyft scrap mandatory arbitration for sexual assault claims; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Rides Cloud Strength and Signals More to Come — 3rd Update

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westover Capital Advsr Lc has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ancora Advisors Ltd Co holds 1.18% or 240,830 shares. First Interstate Bankshares holds 3.03% or 115,063 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt accumulated 34,359 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Lee Danner And Bass Inc invested in 1.41% or 108,449 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank owns 1.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.55M shares. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 2.26% or 43,665 shares. Winfield owns 59,361 shares or 3.73% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Limited Liability reported 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cap Planning Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 63,090 shares or 2.27% of all its holdings. Boston Private Wealth Lc accumulated 840,093 shares. New York-based M&R Cap Mngmt has invested 2.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 67,702 were accumulated by Fincl Bank. Mengis Capital Mngmt reported 65,801 shares. First Natl Tru has invested 2.92% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Microsoft And KRE – Benzinga” on August 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) and Artificial Intelligence – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 12, 2019 : PENN, RIG, MSFT, AKAM, JD, NWL, WFC, CZR, ECA, AMRX, TEVA, SRE – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft Scores Points as it Solidifies its Video Gaming Ecosystem – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Microsoft (MSFT) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Investors Seem More Optimistic As Trade, Bond Market Worries Ease – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Express: Bearishness Seems Overdone – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.30 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 282,290 are owned by Dana Investment Advsrs Incorporated. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 2,617 shares. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Com has 0.06% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 7,055 shares. New York-based Boyar Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.52% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Hennessy Advsr Inc stated it has 0.05% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Legal & General Group Public Limited accumulated 4.06 million shares. Moreover, Jcic Asset Inc has 0.01% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 122,163 are held by Raymond James Fincl Service Advisors. Sterling Cap Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 131,861 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Aureus Asset Management Limited holds 0.04% or 2,570 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 1.45M shares. Pathstone Family Office stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 36,500 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.36% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Hartline Investment holds 0.31% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 10,713 shares.