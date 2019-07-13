Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Cambridge Financial Group Cut Holding; Rodgers Brothers Has Trimmed Its Ii (IIVI) Holding by $2.58 Million; Stock Declined

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Ii (IIVI) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 69,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 655,228 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.40 million, down from 724,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Ii for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $36.73. About 305,445 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 19.09% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA, A LEADER IN WAVELENGTH SELECTIVE SWITCHES; 22/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – II-VI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 8; 15/05/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Rev $294.7M; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q REV. $295M, EST. $277.5M; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 38C; 14/05/2018 – II-VI Names Enrico Digirolamo to Board; 14/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Introduces 1 kW Direct Diode Laser Engine; 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl INC – TRANSACTION PRICE INCLUDES ACQUISITION OF COADNA’S APPROXIMATELY $40 MLN IN CASH

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 1,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,667 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92 billion, down from 60,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars; 08/03/2018 – Comodo CA Launches Industry Leading Certificate Manager 6.0 for Next Generation Digital Certificate Management & Automation; 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES PANOS PANAY CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER/DEVICES; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Banccorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 3,414 shares to 123,833 shares, valued at $5.62 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 35,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup holds 5.27 million shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 2.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 557,207 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Group Inc invested in 1.57% or 13.33 million shares. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Mngmt has invested 4.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Addison holds 1.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 13,312 shares. Ruggie Cap Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 791,932 are owned by Fiera Cap Corporation. Invest House Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 326,423 shares. Bamco Incorporated New York has 0.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 230,208 shares. Veritable Lp holds 0.86% or 364,813 shares in its portfolio. 892,840 were reported by Fiduciary Trust Co. Symphony Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Perkins Cap Mgmt Inc has 1.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alphamark Ltd holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,997 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold IIVI shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 55.88 million shares or 0.85% less from 56.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Boothbay Fund Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Advisors Asset Mgmt owns 5,164 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise has 349,299 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 6.37 million shares. Aperio Group Lc accumulated 26,001 shares. John G Ullman Associate Inc holds 10,100 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Company invested in 0% or 20 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co reported 28,388 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% or 29 shares. Css Ltd Liability Corp Il accumulated 0.08% or 36,500 shares. Winfield Assocs stated it has 0.14% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Parametric Port Assocs Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 107,286 shares. Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 12,981 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust reported 1,627 shares stake. D E Shaw reported 0.01% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $416,495 activity. Wagner David G sold 2,317 shares worth $77,001.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $351.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8,609 shares to 113,255 shares, valued at $9.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 15.22% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.46 per share. IIVI’s profit will be $24.77 million for 23.54 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by II-VI Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.63% EPS growth.