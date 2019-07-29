Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Burt Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding by $317,421 as Shares Rose; Marshall Wace Llp Raised Its Korn Ferry (KFY) Holding by $15.40 Million

Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors bought 2,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,012 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, up from 10,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $140.99. About 10.56M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 14/03/2018 – Clifford Sarkin Appointed to Millennium BlockChain Board of Advisors; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS OUTLOOK.COM SERVICE IS NOW UP AND RUNNING; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Korn Ferry (KFY) by 2163.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 350,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 366,273 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.40M, up from 16,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Korn Ferry for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $39.51. About 111,899 shares traded. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has declined 15.97% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical KFY News: 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY 3Q ADJ EPS 70C, EST. 58C; 14/05/2018 – High Demand, Low Reward: Salaries for 2018 College Graduates Flat, Korn Ferry Analysis Shows; 04/05/2018 – Hiring Managers Tell All: Top Eight Mistakes College Grads Make in Their Job Hunt, According to Korn Ferry Survey; 06/04/2018 – SoFi Partners with Korn Ferry to Offer New Career Tools to Members; 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry Sees 1Q Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 73c; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY 3Q FEE REV. $447.6M, EST. $416.3M; 01/05/2018 – Don Lowman Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner and North American Leader, Executive Pay & Governance; 29/05/2018 – Stephen Fleet Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner and Global Account Leader, Consumer; 09/04/2018 – Korn Ferry Ranked America’s Best Executive Recruiter and America’s Best Professional Recruiter for 2018; 12/04/2018 – Korn Ferry CMO Survey: More than Half of Marketers Say They Can’t Make Direct Correlation Between Marketing Efforts and the

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold KFY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 48.57 million shares or 0.74% less from 48.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bank has 0.01% invested in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) for 9,134 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Clark Capital Mngmt Gp Inc invested in 0.75% or 700,655 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0.01% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Fiera Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al has 44,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas owns 40,601 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Limited Com holds 7,805 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). 604,352 are owned by Century Cos. Highstreet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Ariel Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 352,829 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 76,787 shares. Macquarie Grp invested in 279 shares or 0% of the stock. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has invested 0% in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copa Holdin (NYSE:CPA) by 32,438 shares to 28,835 shares, valued at $2.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rci Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) by 15,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,899 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81 million and $221.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advisorshares Tr (MINC) by 21,623 shares to 8,260 shares, valued at $397,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 2,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,119 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AOR).

