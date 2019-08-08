Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Buckingham Asset Management Has Lifted Position by $684,567; Stone Run Capital Increases Position in Danaher (DHR)

Buckingham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc bought 5,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 111,597 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.16 million, up from 105,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $137.82. About 8.39M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – Eyecarrot Announces Shipment of its First 50 Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator Units; 19/03/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing Camp Lejeune; 26/04/2018 – TimeXtender Discovery Hub® is Now Microsoft Azure Certified; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio – Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integrator; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 49,035 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47M, up from 44,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $139.74. About 607,465 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Provides Consumables for Genomics Applications; 09/03/2018 – Danaher: Integrated DNA Makes Custom DNA, RNA Oligonucleotides; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Leica Microsystems Expands EM Sample Prep Coverage through NCI Inc; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 25/04/2018 – DANAHER APPROACHED GE ABOUT DEAL FOR GE’S LIFE-SCIENCES UNIT – WSJ, CITING; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q EPS 80c; 04/05/2018 – OC OERLIKON PREPARING LISTING FOR ITS DRIVE SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 19/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.38 TO $4.45; 17/04/2018 – New Keithley KickStart 2.0 Software Removes Complexity from Multi-Instrument Setup, Fast Data Visualization

Buckingham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.11B and $793.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VAW) by 12,858 shares to 32,595 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 45,409 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,015 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00 million and $203.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,900 shares to 31,150 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.