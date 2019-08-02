Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Buckhead Capital Management Trimmed Its Position as Stock Price Rose; Verint Systems (VRNT) Holder Rgm Capital Lifted Stake by $4.10 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 69,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The hedge fund held 2.37M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.87 million, up from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56.21. About 240,247 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY SHR $0.26; 03/04/2018 – Verint Delivers Modern, Enhanced Surveillance and Fraud Investigation Solutions to Prominent Financial Institutions; 08/03/2018 – Verint Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Verint Experts Share Insights This Month on the Power of Automation and Workforce Engagement to Create Competitive Advantage; 10/05/2018 – Countdown to Next Week’s Verint Engage Conference in Dallas; 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1; 02/04/2018 – Verint Adds New Intelligence Capabilities to Help Organizations Anticipate, Identify and Mitigate Risk; 21/04/2018 – DJ Verint Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNT); 30/04/2018 – Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council Advances Digital-First Approach With Verint; 28/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – NSO TO REMAIN INDEPENDENT CO WITHIN VERINT

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 14,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 100,181 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, down from 115,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 2.43M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Revenue $7.9B

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 198,662 shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $97.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 231,217 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 724,326 shares, and cut its stake in Liveramp Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Ltd Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 259,100 shares. Asset Management One has 31,130 shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd accumulated 2,192 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.87 million shares. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc holds 10,800 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Company has 0.01% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 21,946 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) or 9,993 shares. 6,720 were accumulated by At Bancorp. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 2,235 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 20,930 are held by Oberweis Asset Management Inc. The Florida-based Rgm Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 9.63% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Oppenheimer Asset stated it has 5,885 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Federated Inc Pa has 0.01% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 38,195 shares. Raymond James & Associates has 50,192 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 110,997 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.88% or 27,763 shares in its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Limited Liability Com has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Acr Alpine Cap Llc holds 1.99% or 120.32 million shares in its portfolio. Filament Limited Liability reported 1.6% stake. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 55,000 shares or 2.72% of its portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc accumulated 1,042 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt owns 202,442 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt holds 20,148 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Inc Adv has 3.84% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 134,523 shares. Central Asset Invs Hldg (Hk) Ltd owns 35,800 shares. Burns J W And Company Inc owns 178,459 shares for 5.13% of their portfolio. Montgomery Mngmt Inc owns 18,478 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Highland Capital Lc owns 3.92% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 438,287 shares. Advisory Grp invested in 0.21% or 6,394 shares. Tortoise Inv Mgmt Llc reported 8,997 shares stake.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.