Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Brighton Jones Has Increased Its Position by $3.24 Million; Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) Shareholder First Hawaiian Bank Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.23 Million

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 24,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 561,914 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.25M, up from 537,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $140.59. About 22.19 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 26/04/2018 – MSFT PROBING SPS PERFORMANCE DEGRADATION IN NORTH CENTRAL U.S; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) by 54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 11,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 9,544 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06M, down from 20,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $114.72. About 1.58 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company Files a Form 8-K; 08/05/2018 – MERCK – EMA APPROVED LYNPARZA TABLETS (300 MG TWICE DAILY) FOR USE AS A MAINTENANCE THERAPY WITH PLATINUM-SENSITIVE RELAPSED OVARIAN CANCER; 22/05/2018 – Smithfield® Congratulates Pitmasters Chris Lilly and Tuffy Stone on Wins at 2018 Memphis in May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 15/05/2018 – Rexahn Pharm: SMC Confirmed Combination of RX-3117 and Abraxane Is Safe and Well Tolerated; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – QTRLY REV RISE DRIVEN BY 4 PCT RISE DUE TO FAVORABLE IMPACT OF FOREX RATES, 3 PCT RISE DUE TO HIGHER REALIZED PRICES, 2 PCT RISE DUE TO VOLUME; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38 billion for 20.06 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

