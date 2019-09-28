Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Boyd Watterson Asset Management Trimmed Holding; Cosan LTD (CZZ) Holder Gramercy Funds Management Decreased Stake by $3.99 Million

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold 3,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 54,442 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.29M, down from 57,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHANGE IN U.S. CORPORATE TAX LAW WAS GOOD FOR SHAREHOLDERS GENERALLY; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 12/04/2018 – StartMonday updates its CareerChain release plans; 16/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Microsoft is planning to release a low-cost tablet line to rival Apple’s iPad

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 17.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 307,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% . The hedge fund held 1.42M shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.00M, down from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $15.07. About 501,961 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 72.79% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 05/04/2018 – COSAN: GUILHERME LELIS BERNARDO MACHADO TO BE COMGAS CFO, IR; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q EBITDA R$1.83B; 24/04/2018 – Shell Owns 50% of Raízen in JV With Cosan; 11/05/2018 – COSAN: FUEL MARKET GROWTH IS SLOWER THAN EXPECTED; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.31B, EST. R$1.23B; 19/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED SEEKS TO CANCEL BDR PROGRAM IN BRAZIL; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS COMGAS 2018 EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN BRL1.77B-BRL1.87B; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SEES ETHANOL AND EFFICIENCY OFFSETTING SUGAR PRICES FALL; 10/05/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan notches 68 pct rise in first-quarter profit

More notable recent Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Up 149% – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cosan Limited Announces Commencement Of Tender Offer To Repurchase Up To US$357500000 Of Its Class A Common Shares At Price Not Greater Than US$14.10 Nor Less Than US$12.00 Per Share – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 20, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cosan Limited (CZZ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cosan (CZZ) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tech needs ‘new level of responsibility’ – MSFT CLO – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft: Nibbling At The Edges For 10% To 17% Yields – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: A Big Tech Darling – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Is Up 40% This Year And Still Underappreciated – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

