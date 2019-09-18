Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Boyar Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $332,633 as Valuation Rose; National Oilwell Varco (Call) (NOV) Shareholder Harris Associates LP Decreased Its Position

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 74,923 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.04 million, down from 77,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.39. About 17.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Quiet Path to Surprising Growth — Heard on the Street; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 02/04/2018 – Data Highlighting Advaxis’ ADXS-PSA Accepted as Poster Presentation at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 16/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Expect Azure to Shine, Focus on Expenses — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (Call) (NOV) by 99.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 22.97 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.41% . The hedge fund held 57,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57M, down from 23.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $22.65. About 3.82 million shares traded. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 50.48% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: OUTLOOK FOR DRILLPIPE SALES BEGUN TO BRIGHTEN; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: NOT PREPARED TO BOOST RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – COMPLETION & PRODUCTION NEW ORDERS IN QUARTER WERE $324 MLN; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Protracted Budgeting Cycle Early in Year Led to Slower-Than-Expected Start in Capital Equipment Busines; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Optimistic About 2Q, Rest of Year; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Sees 1Q Rev $1.8B, Below Prior Views; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q ADJ. EBITDA ABOUT $160M; 27/04/2018 – NOV: SAW EXPLORERS DEPLOY DRILL PIPE FROM STACKED RIGS IN 1Q; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Provides Operational Update for the First Quarter 2018

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. St Johns Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Leonard Green And Prns Lp holds 50,000 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Bristol John W New York owns 916,938 shares. Ironsides Asset Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Weiss Multi stated it has 185,000 shares. Cumberland Ptnrs Limited reported 266,938 shares stake. First American Bank holds 2.07% or 225,576 shares in its portfolio. Of Toledo Na Oh holds 4.18% or 124,844 shares in its portfolio. Ifrah Financial holds 13,482 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Nebraska-based Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc has invested 2.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wealthcare Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). River Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp holds 93,766 shares. Fil stated it has 1.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP reported 102,914 shares or 2.75% of all its holdings. Northern Trust reported 3.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ryanair Hldgs Plc by 3.39 million shares to 19.88 million shares, valued at $1.27 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 92,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 356.96 million shares or 1.14% more from 352.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lyrical Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 1.7% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). First Allied Advisory Services owns 11,095 shares. Heartland Advsrs Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Dodge & Cox accumulated 0.4% or 22.21M shares. South Dakota Inv Council holds 10,504 shares. Hanson Doremus Management holds 0.07% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 10,297 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited stated it has 185,116 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 15,271 were reported by Regions Fincl Corporation. Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab invested in 60,430 shares. Hutchinson Capital Ca accumulated 320,528 shares. 366 were reported by Carroll Finance Inc. Ftb Advisors Incorporated accumulated 104,847 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Lc holds 1.53% or 17.98 million shares. Btim Corp reported 0.03% stake. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 173,020 shares.

Analysts await National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to report earnings on October, 24. NOV’s profit will be $34.73 million for 62.92 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by National Oilwell Varco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% EPS growth.