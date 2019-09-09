Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Boston Family Office Lifted Its Position; Highland Capital Management Holding In Global Payments (GPN) Was Raised

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Global Payments Inc (GPN) by 44.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 4,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 15,983 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, up from 11,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Global Payments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $174.37. About 1.85M shares traded or 28.36% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 29/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 29); 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 19,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 143,323 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90 million, up from 123,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft needs to nail the price, offer a full range of apps, include accessories and more; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 17/05/2018 – Crayon Earns Co-Sell Ready Status for GDPR Solution Through the Microsoft One Commercial Partner (OCP) Program; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 20/04/2018 – Kenya’s Microsoft-backed Mawingu aims to triple broadband users

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Limited holds 0.06% or 292,872 shares. Castleark owns 0.03% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 5,860 shares. First Mercantile Tru owns 10,231 shares. Atria Ltd Co has invested 0.07% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Hsbc Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 79,587 shares. Moreover, North Star Asset Mgmt has 1.76% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Janney Capital Mngmt Limited reported 0.03% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Guggenheim owns 76,728 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Bank has invested 0.02% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Cambridge Invest has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 32,112 shares. Td Asset Mngmt reported 0.09% stake. Kentucky Retirement System invested 0.09% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 595,158 shares.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,921 shares to 23,371 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 7,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,356 shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

