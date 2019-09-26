Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Birch Hill Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Holding by $1.21 Million as Share Price Rose; As Bank Of America (BAC) Stock Rose, Interocean Capital Lowered Its Stake by $341,040

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 487,023 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.24M, down from 496,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.36. About 22.54 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/04/2018 – CIOs Focused on Compliance, Says Microsoft Azure Data Chief; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Public Cloud a Top Priority in 2018; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: COMMERCIAL CLOUD SERVICE GROSS MARGIN TO IMPROVE IN FY19

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 11,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 442,985 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.85M, down from 454,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 44.19 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 01/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – ECB, BOJ seen holding rates as Fed plows ahead – Bank of America Merrill Lynch; 11/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N MERRILL LYNCH WEALTH MANAGEMENT (NOT INVESTMENT BANK) HIRES SUSAN AXELROD, FORMER FINRA REGULATOR, AS CHIEF SUPERVISORY OFFICER; 14/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 16% in 2018, BofA Leads, AXA SA Biggest; 17/05/2018 – Twilio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 30/05/2018 – R21 Holdings: Bank of Amer Merrill Lynch Increased Line of Credit to $145 Million; 09/05/2018 – Audentes Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 18/04/2018 – Euro, yuan and rouble lead forex trading revival – BAML; 15/05/2018 – Puma Biotechnology at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 30.20 million shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt owns 0.66% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 470,644 shares. Philadelphia Tru owns 978,835 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Inc Oh has 3.69M shares. Pictet Cie (Europe) owns 112,934 shares. 9,252 were accumulated by Boltwood Cap Management. 1.96M are held by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Com accumulated 14,118 shares. Tennessee-based Martin & Incorporated Tn has invested 0.48% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt accumulated 0.26% or 658,330 shares. Sound Shore Mgmt Ct invested in 3.06% or 5.43 million shares. Jones Lllp holds 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 42,741 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management owns 21,794 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Capital World Invsts owns 56.90M shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Invest Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 318,198 shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.75 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53M and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Pac Railway F (NYSE:CP) by 10,407 shares to 57,969 shares, valued at $13.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) by 3,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 114,043 shares to 558,140 shares, valued at $30.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,816 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.