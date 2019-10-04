Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Boosted Holding by $524,685; M&R Capital Management Has Raised Stake in Philip Morris Intl Com (PM)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc bought 3,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 45,518 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, up from 41,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 17.81 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 12/04/2018 – OleumTech® Introduces New General Purpose Wireless Sensor Network Platform for Non-Hazardous Locations; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft and Digimarc Partner to Integrate Scanning Software in Windows® 10 Operating System; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – INVESTING IN STRATEGIES, TOOLS FOR DETECTING & ADDRESSING BIAS IN Al SYSTEMS & IMPLEMENTING NEW REQUIREMENTS ESTABLISHED BY GDPR; 19/03/2018 – The Register: Breaking up is hard to do: More drama with #Airbus, new bae Google and Microsoft. Apparently Redmond still has a

M&R Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com (PM) by 112.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&R Capital Management Inc bought 5,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 9,901 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $777,000, up from 4,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $78.26. About 3.60 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Star Asset Management reported 1.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 23.64 million shares. Milestone Grp holds 0.28% or 14,294 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia reported 462,407 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited has invested 0.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Ontario – Canada-based Gluskin Sheff & Associates has invested 2.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Agf Invests owns 0.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 370,120 shares. Wellcome (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome has invested 13.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nomura Hldg Inc has invested 0.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kidder Stephen W has 59,175 shares. 1.09M were reported by Mason Street Ltd Liability Co. Raymond James Na accumulated 2.79% or 378,636 shares. Falcon Point Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 1,721 shares. Capital Wealth Planning Limited Liability Corp invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Woodley Farra Manion Mngmt has 399,855 shares.

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc, which manages about $2.87 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 3,427 shares to 550,654 shares, valued at $89.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 17,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 932,436 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandy Spring Bancorp invested in 25,322 shares. 243,480 were reported by Nomura Holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 69,100 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Limited reported 3,241 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3.82 million are held by Diamond Hill Cap Mngmt. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 3,391 shares. 6,511 are owned by Colonial. Cetera Advisors Ltd Company invested in 0.09% or 26,292 shares. South Dakota Council reported 354,777 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.12% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 101,626 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cs Mckee Lp invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2.41 million shares. Indiana-based Lynch & Associate In has invested 0.36% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Tradewinds Capital Mngmt holds 1,473 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

M&R Capital Management Inc, which manages about $538.18M and $442.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 9,868 shares to 2,659 shares, valued at $105,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

