Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Has Decreased Holding by $936.00 Million; Kemnay Advisory Services Has Boosted Servicenow (NOW) Position by $2.65 Million; Stock Price Rose

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold 8.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.00M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943.52M, down from 16.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $140.17. About 6.16 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft On Track For Best Day Since Oct. 2015 — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 21.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc bought 10,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,350 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.88 million, up from 49,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $12.89 during the last trading session, reaching $276.44. About 1.06 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $32.40 million activity. Schneider David sold $1.71M worth of stock. MILLER JEFFREY A also sold $1.63M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares. 22,000 shares were sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B, worth $5.06M. CODD RONALD E F sold $22.01 million worth of stock or 100,000 shares. $468,369 worth of stock was sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra on Tuesday, February 12.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ferrari N V by 3,174 shares to 10,500 shares, valued at $1.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 8,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,019 shares, and cut its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.