Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Bernzott Capital Advisors Decreased Its Position; Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Shareholder Vertex One Asset Management Upped Stake by $4.12 Million

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 3,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 120,158 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.10M, down from 123,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.39. About 17.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 05/04/2018 – The Supreme Court fight over Microsoft’s foreign servers is over; 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings press release available on Investor Relations website; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) by 88.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 84,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The hedge fund held 179,061 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.87 million, up from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oaktree Cap Group Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $53.44. About 392,023 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 20.76% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE – EXPRESS “DEEP DISAPPOINTMENT” WITH RANGER DIRECT BOARD PROPOSAL TO APPOINT ARES MANAGEMENT AS ITS NEW INVESTMENT MANAGER; 29/05/2018 – TruAmerica and Oaktree Buy Apartment Properties in the Southwest; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE SENDS LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON STRATEGIC REVIEW; 11/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Says India May Be Growth Engine in 3-5 Years; 17/05/2018 – APOLLO AND OAKTREE ALSO SAID TO BE BIDDING FOR $530M PROPERTIES; 08/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Nominates Two Additional Directors for Upcoming Ranger Shareholder Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Group 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 19/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital Management to Sell its Stake in Countryside Properties; 08/05/2018 – Oaktree Nominates Two Additional Directors for Upcoming Ranger Shareholder Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL GROUP LLC – QTRLY GAAP NET INCOME $0.78 PER UNIT

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $441.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amci Acquisition Corp by 100,000 shares to 340,100 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 14,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,200 shares, and cut its stake in Mcewen Mng Inc (NYSE:MUX).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

