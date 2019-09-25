Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Benedict Financial Advisors Has Decreased Position; Fidelity National Financial Has Cut Holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) as Market Value Rose

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 82,510 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.05 million, down from 85,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $138.38. About 12.12M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program

Fidelity National Financial Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 79.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc sold 270,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 70,041 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.59M, down from 340,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $132.55. About 1.71M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 24/04/2018 – FIS Announces Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Fidelity National $1b WNG 10Y +145a, 30Y +190a; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment reported 0.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Loudon Investment Mngmt Lc has 4.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 39,340 shares. Shell Asset Communications owns 1.09M shares for 3.23% of their portfolio. Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,277 shares. Auxier Asset Management has 3.46% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 129,635 shares. Greenwood Capital Assocs Llc holds 107,297 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 2.29% or 14.48M shares. Jpmorgan Chase &, a New York-based fund reported 94.91M shares. Oppenheimer & Communications stated it has 2.79% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership holds 2.30 million shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Fdx reported 1.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 900,939 are held by Crawford Counsel. 70,674 were reported by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Limited Liability. Chemical Bank & Trust accumulated 110,527 shares or 1.68% of the stock. Alps Advisors reported 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Chart Pro On Microsoft: ‘Watch Out’ If Stock Hits $155 – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Stock at Highs for More than Dividend and Buybacks – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ZM, GOGO, SNAP, PINS, MSFT – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

More notable recent Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:FIS) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “FIS Named Category Leader in Chartis Report for Sell-Side Risk Management Technology – Business Wire” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FIS Wins Top Honors at Asia Risk Awards 2019 – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Startup adds batch of former Worldpay executives – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: September 10, 2019.