Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Benedict Financial Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $363,090 as Stock Price Rose; Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Holder Arosa Capital Management LP Has Increased Holding

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 242.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 303,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 428,185 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.20M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.39. About 95,012 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 24/05/2018 – BIRIMIAN LTD ANNOUNCES GOVERNMENT OF MALI APPROVAL FOR MINING OF VIPER AND N’TIOLA AREAS OF INTEREST; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 15/03/2018 Viper Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 22-23; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q EPU 38C, EST. 36C; 20/03/2018 – Viper Networks Acquires Global Services International, Inc; 21/03/2018 – Former Viper Plant to Become New Home of FCA US Car Collection; Company Launches Viper Memorabilia Auction to Benefit United; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $29; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q OPER INCOME $62.4M, EST. $61.2M; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $24

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 82,510 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.05 million, down from 85,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $137.36. About 11.51M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now worth $749 billion and is the world’s third most valuable company; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 12/03/2018 – Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn: Report; 25/04/2018 – Document Security Systems, Inc. VP of Research & Development David Wicker to Host RIT Document Security & Packaging Technology Workshop; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers

More notable recent Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Viper Energy Partners Stock Getting Very Oversold – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Viper Energy: A Higher Earnings Strike Is On The Horizon – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Viper Energy Partners: Permian Income With No Exploration Risk – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Viper Energy Partners LP to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Viper Energy: I’m Buying Long Term – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $633.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 16,230 shares to 48,770 shares, valued at $6.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 30,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 463,830 shares, and cut its stake in Select Energy Svcs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 13.57M shares or 3.59% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6.10 million shares. Btim Corporation has 1.75M shares. S&T National Bank Pa invested 1.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Crestwood Advsrs Grp owns 657,704 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 24.22M shares. Essex Svcs owns 62,751 shares. Clal Enterp holds 570,000 shares or 1.76% of its portfolio. Paw Capital holds 5,000 shares. 20,031 were accumulated by Syntal Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation. Tributary Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 17,370 shares. Cumberland reported 266,938 shares or 3.44% of all its holdings. Private Management Gru accumulated 6,775 shares. Moreover, Stonebridge Cap Mgmt has 4.94% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Tru Communications Na accumulated 125,829 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft, Disney make cloud deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.