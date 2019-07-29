Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Bell State Bank & Trust Cut Holding as Market Value Rose; Pfizer (PFE) Shares Declined While Exchange Capital Management Has Lifted Position

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 56.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 24,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,244 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, down from 43,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.66. About 7.01 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Biostage Preclinical Study Results Published in New Report; 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 25/04/2018 – Google overhauls Gmail to lure businesses away from Microsoft; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 05/04/2018 – NET INSIGHT NETlb.ST – ANNOUNCES TRIPPEL MEDIA AS A CUSTOMER ON SYE STREAMING SERVICE POWERED BY MICROSOFT AZURE

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 29.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 11,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,211 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, up from 38,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $42.26. About 19.04 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 09/05/2018 – FDA says manufacturing delays are constraining EpiPen supply; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Net $3.56B; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Study of Chantix)/Champix in Adolescents Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Income About 17%; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq; 15/05/2018 – Enclara Pharmacia Inks Five-Year Contract Extension with VITAS Healthcare, Continues Highest Service Levels for Patient Medication Management; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees FY Adj EPS $2.90-Adj EPS $3.00

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pure Fincl has invested 0.24% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Prio Wealth Partnership holds 1.02 million shares. Sol Mngmt owns 0.41% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 34,606 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc accumulated 63,212 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Hightower Trust Svcs Lta holds 148,342 shares. Indiana And Mngmt reported 21,798 shares. Wunderlich Managemnt accumulated 42,746 shares. Buckingham Management has invested 0.57% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Gluskin Sheff holds 0.01% or 5,716 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.92 million shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.34% or 68,180 shares. Farmers Bank & Trust has invested 2.69% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Navellier & Associates Inc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 69,135 shares. Granite Inv Prtn Ltd owns 17,196 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.85% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48M and $356.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf(Tm) (SCHZ) by 13,539 shares to 130,985 shares, valued at $6.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 19,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,864 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 21,029 shares to 47,235 shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 23,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.