Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Beck Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $420,147 as Stock Rose; Universal Electronics (UEIC) Position Maintained by Eagle Asset Management Inc

Beck Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc sold 3,591 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 65,220 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, down from 68,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 20/03/2018 – lnnovium Announces OCP SAI and Open-Source SONiC Solution to Accelerate TERALYNX™ Market Adoption; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 29/05/2018 – Vizient Earns Ethics Inside Certification from Ethisphere Institute for Leadership in Ethics and Compliance Programs and Practices; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 29/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Netherlands with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller lnSpark; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 34,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 2.32 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.07 million, up from 2.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $620.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $44.7. About 54,443 shares traded. Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) has risen 22.34% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.34% the S&P500. Some Historical UEIC News: 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS – ON APRIL 17, UNIT & GUANGZHOU JUNHAO INVESTMENT CO MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE SEPT. 30, 2016 TRANSFER AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS – C.G. DEVELOPMENT LIMITED TO SELL ITS OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN GEMSTAR TECHNOLOGY (CHINA) TO GUANGZHOU MUXIA HOTEL MANAGEMENT; 19/04/2018 DJ Universal Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEIC); 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 22/05/2018 – Universal Electronics to Present in Two June Conferences; 23/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 18c-Loss 28c; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 64C

More notable recent Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Universal Electronics (UEI) Selects SecuriThings to Enhance Cyber Security for Connected Devices – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Universal Electronics Selects Cirrent to Help Deliver Seamless Wi-Fi® Set Up for Connected Home Products – Business Wire” published on January 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “UEIC or CTRL: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “82 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) CEO Paul Arling on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold UEIC shares while 25 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 12.36 million shares or 10.14% more from 11.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 117,200 are owned by Lapides Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation. Principal Fin Grp Inc accumulated 0% or 110,942 shares. 19 were accumulated by Parkside Commercial Bank And Tru. State Street Corporation has 391,907 shares. Charles Schwab Management owns 161,651 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 10,522 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 15,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Art Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 12,115 shares in its portfolio. Sg Cap Mgmt Ltd Com reported 134,265 shares. Raymond James accumulated 27,451 shares or 0% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 34,402 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 6,094 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 9,374 shares. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 21,298 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,434 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 62,587 shares to 2.13 million shares, valued at $128.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabco Holdings Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 468,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,027 shares, and cut its stake in A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Clean Yield Group has 1.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 24,361 shares. Hound Ptnrs Ltd Com invested 8.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). M&T Bancorp holds 1.48% or 2.40 million shares. Gruss & Company Incorporated holds 8.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 70,500 shares. 51,485 are held by One Capital Lc. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt owns 193,673 shares for 4.34% of their portfolio. Marietta Inv Prns Limited Company invested in 3.32% or 89,496 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel Inc holds 11,350 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 78,215 are owned by Churchill Mngmt Corp. Kemper Master Retirement reported 5.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Welch And Forbes Ltd has 2.71% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 124,987 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has invested 5.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schmidt P J Management holds 4.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 122,072 shares. M Securities holds 1.23% or 45,206 shares.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00M and $209.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc Com Usd1 (NYSE:T) by 34,622 shares to 150,625 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate Etf by 10,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,616 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.