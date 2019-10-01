Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Bb&T Securities Cut Stake as Shares Rose; Marathon Partners Equity Management Lowered Stake in Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) by $2.30 Million

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 57,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 587,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.67 million, down from 645,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $39.17. About 2.74M shares traded or 67.08% up from the average. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 0.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 4,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.30 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $174.70M, down from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.03. About 12.53M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – The Supreme Court fight over Microsoft’s foreign servers is over; 06/03/2018 – StarLeaf is the First to Deliver Microsoft Teams Meeting Room Support; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Ohio-based Bowling Management Limited Com has invested 0.5% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Campbell & Adviser holds 6,370 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 95,723 shares. Mai Cap Management owns 18,967 shares. Kepos Cap Limited Partnership invested in 0.26% or 63,451 shares. Mirae Asset Global Company Limited stated it has 0.02% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Commerce reported 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Renaissance Ltd Liability Com has 286,200 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board stated it has 41,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.13% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 136,513 shares. Magnetar Lc has 0% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 6,167 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Co reported 1.37M shares. Goldman Sachs has invested 0.02% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Fjarde Ap holds 0.03% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 66,886 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va reported 103,936 shares. Umb Bancshares N A Mo reported 1.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Leisure Mgmt invested in 20,362 shares. 53,826 are owned by Greenwich Wealth Ltd. Alpha Cubed Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 249,997 shares or 3.88% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi reported 185,000 shares. 3.77M are held by Raymond James Services Advsrs Incorporated. The Texas-based Brookmont Capital has invested 2.64% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rock Point Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Friess Ltd Company invested in 343,325 shares. Seatown Pte Limited has invested 3.25% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Seizert Capital Prtn Limited Liability, Michigan-based fund reported 309,807 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.25 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) holds 32,180 shares. Greenleaf owns 158,020 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.