Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Barr E S & Co Has Upped Position by $311,571; Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding Has Upped by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Barr E S & Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 36.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co bought 2,663 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 10,008 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 7,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 03/04/2018 – Microsoft calls for dismissal of U.S. Supreme Court privacy fight; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk)

Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 29.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought 6,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 29,783 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, up from 23,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $86.62. About 4.94M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Investigational Tendyne Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes in Global Study; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY FOR PATIENTS W/ MITRAL REGURGITATION; 22/05/2018 – Food Industry Veteran Susie Fogelson Launches Strategic Branding, Marketing and Storytelling Firm, F&Co; 28/03/2018 – Abbott has invested an undisclosed amount in Bigfoot Biomedical, a start-up creating diabetes care devices and systems; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 03/05/2018 – Abbott Expands Cardiac Arrhythmias Portfolio With FDA Clearance Of Advanced Mapping Catheter; 11/03/2018 – New Long-Term Data Show Improved Survival and Lower Rates of Stroke and Pump Thrombosis for Abbott’s HeartMate 3 Heart Pump; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 19/03/2018 – Economic Times: Former Novartis India Head Jawed Zia may Join Abbott

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OKs Abbott’s next-gen MitraClip device – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “With Earnings On Tap, A Stir In This Leveraged Pharmaceuticals ETF – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Dorsey Wright & Associates, which manages about $743.59 million and $413.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLU) by 6,503 shares to 62,908 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Powershares Etf Tr Ii S&P500 L by 6,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,828 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Beer Inc Cl A (NYSE:SAM).

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77M and $965.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 10,838 shares to 188,790 shares, valued at $23.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 5,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,539 shares, and cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: EXPO,CRWD,MSFT – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Future of Microsoft Stock Is Brighter Than You Think – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) and Artificial Intelligence – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Artificial Intelligence News: Microsoft Invests $1 Billion in OpenAI – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Movers: CVX, MSFT – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

