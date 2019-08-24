Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Barometer Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $4.36 Million; Cbs New (CBS) Holder Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Trimmed Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 37,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 110,950 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.09M, up from 73,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Duquesne Adds Intel, Exits Facebook, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft to Invest $5 Billion in Internet of Things Over Next Four Year; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Al; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 39.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold 8,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 13,318 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $629,000, down from 21,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.74% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 6.36M shares traded or 127.71% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 04/05/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO to clinch CBS merger; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is reportedly ‘likely’ to fire Les Moonves as CEO of CBS if the Viacom merger falls through; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues Shari Redstone in bid to stop Viacom merger; 16/05/2018 – well @RichBTIG saw this coming: NAI amends bylaws to make it nearly impossible for @CBS to take over the company from Redstones without a “super majority” vote; 16/05/2018 – @CBS still worried Redstone will fire board b 4 Thursday’s meeting to dilute her stake as Delaware crt hears from both sides @FoxBusiness; 17/05/2018 – BREAKING: CBS says its board is declaring a dividend that would dilute the Redstone family’s control of the company, pending the outcome of its Delaware court case; 11/04/2018 – MOONVES MAY BE FIRED AS CBS HEAD IF NO DEAL: CNBC; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-SHARI REDSTONE MAKES CONCESSIONS ON VIACOM INC CEO BOB BAKISH’S ROLE IN POTENTIAL MERGER WITH CBS CORP; 14/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS IT’S `OUTRAGED’ BY CBS’S ACTION

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $878.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) by 9,100 shares to 31,300 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Etf (VCR) by 19,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,500 shares, and cut its stake in Etfmg Prime Cyber Security Etf.

