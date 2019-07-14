Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Bar Harbor Trust Services Trimmed Its Position by $1.11 Million as Stock Price Rose; Hamilton Lane Advisors Trimmed Its Position in Zendesk (ZEN) by $1.28 Million as Share Price Rose

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) by 45.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,105 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 33,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $93.62. About 721,912 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 03/04/2018 – Zendesk Surpasses $500M Annual Revenue Run Rate; Continues Enterprise Expansion With New Al-Powered Enterprise Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q ADJ EPS 2.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.1C; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 9,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 138,723 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.36 million, down from 148,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 16/04/2018 – MediaTek Collaborates with Microsoft to Advance Innovation and Security for the Intelligent Edge; 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 30/04/2018 – VMWARE: MICROSOFT AZURE NEXT PARTNER FOR VMW’S NETWORKING CLOUD; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet competes with Google and Microsoft, among other companies; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com)

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc. by 117,493 shares to 185,822 shares, valued at $7.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zuora Inc. by 53,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Acacia Communications Inc..

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 12.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.28 actual EPS reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

