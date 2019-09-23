Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Bangor Savings Bank Has Trimmed Stake; Graham (GHM) Stock Rose While North Star Investment Management Trimmed Position

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Graham Corp (GHM) by 18.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 16,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 74,050 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50 million, down from 90,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Graham Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $19.65. About 6,759 shares traded. Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) has declined 17.05% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical GHM News: 18/04/2018 – REGIS HEALTHCARE SAYS GRAHAM HODGES WILL BECOME CHAIRMAN JULY 1; 06/03/2018 – MARSDEN MARITIME HOLDINGS LTD MMH.NZ – CEO GRAHAM WALLACE HAS ADVISED BOARD OF HIS INTENTION TO LEAVE CO; 10/04/2018 – Rep. Pittenger: Pittenger honors ‘quiet hero’ of Billy Graham ministry; 19/03/2018 – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO BECOME CFO, DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Donnelly: Donnelly, Graham Reintroduce Bipartisan Bill to Support Local Crime-Reduction Strategies; 06/03/2018 – Barneys New York Announces Mantle, a Virtual Reality Experience in Partnership with Martha Graham Dance Company and Samsung; 18/04/2018 – BT: Business & Public Sector CEO Graham Sutherland is Leaving; 21/05/2018 – Redefining The Power Suit: Icon Brooke Shields Stars In Captivating New Swimsuits For All Campaign Alongside Ashley Graham, Ang; 27/05/2018 – SembCorp Industries Names Graham Cockroft as Group Chief Financial Officer Effective Sept. 3; 11/04/2018 – Republican Sens. Thom Tillis and Lindsey Graham, and Democratic Sens. Chris Coons and Cory Booker plan to introduce the legislation Wednesday

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank sold 2,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,336 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39M, down from 27,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $139.45. About 7.24 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft gets ahead in the cloud; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 08/05/2018 – Sapho announces deep integration with Microsoft Windows 10

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $3,700 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 6 investors sold GHM shares while 25 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.61 million shares or 2.67% more from 7.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hotchkis & Wiley Mngmt Llc holds 0.01% in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) or 133,109 shares. Panagora Asset holds 308 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 36,255 shares. 18,533 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can holds 0% or 136 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 43,460 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Management Lc has invested 0.23% in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Limited New York invested in 187,313 shares. The Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0% in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). Us National Bank De reported 3,916 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 1,491 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited invested in 23,349 shares. Boston Prtn owns 0% invested in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) for 80,298 shares. Moreover, Amer Group Inc has 0% invested in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM). Moors & Cabot Incorporated reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM).

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $866.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Movado Group Inc (NYSE:MOV) by 48,000 shares to 125,350 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bar Hbr Bankshares (NYSEMKT:BHB) by 30,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Analysts await Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.06 EPS, down 68.42% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GHM’s profit will be $592,849 for 81.88 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Graham Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $566.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Small Cap Etf (SCHA) by 5,895 shares to 113,638 shares, valued at $8.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P Small (IJR) by 12,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 45,513 were accumulated by Hamilton Point Advisors Ltd Llc. Community Fincl Ltd accumulated 123,751 shares. Texas-based Westwood Holdings Group Incorporated Inc has invested 1.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hilltop Holding invested 1.61% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carret Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 3.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Clear Street Mkts holds 0.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 17,300 shares. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings Sa has invested 2.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dsm Capital Prns Ltd Liability Com holds 9.73% or 4.98M shares. Perkins Coie Tru reported 4.65% stake. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Com owns 20,075 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Troy Asset Mgmt Limited owns 15.95% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.84 million shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca stated it has 3.99% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carroll Associate reported 191,682 shares. Moreover, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership has 10.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Profit Investment Ltd reported 1.9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

