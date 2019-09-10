Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Bailard Lowered Position as Share Value Rose; Harvey Investment Co Increased Wabtec (WAB) Position by $4.13 Million

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corporation (WAB) by 29.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 56,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 245,341 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09 million, up from 188,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $72.25. About 1.60M shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Adj EPS $3.80; 22/05/2018 – Wabtec (WAB) Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF WABTEC, WITH SR UNSECURED AT Baa3, O; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE TO DESIGNATE FOR NOMINATION THREE INDEPENDENT BOARD MEMBERS TO COMBINED CO FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE; 23/05/2018 – Union Pacific Chief Praises GE-Wabtec Railroad Deal; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE FOR REV. & EARNINGS/SHR; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL; 20/05/2018 – GE SAID TO NEAR DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT W/WABTEC:RTRS; 30/05/2018 – Delachaux IPO team perseveres despite tough market conditions; 21/05/2018 – GE’s Transportation Unit To Merge With Wabtec In A Deal Valued At $11.1 Billion — MarketWatch

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 13,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 383,765 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.26M, down from 396,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 23.81M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions; 07/04/2018 – The ship had been discovered by a search team led by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 20,200 shares to 60,930 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 41,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75M and $582.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 8,478 shares to 506,554 shares, valued at $26.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Incorporated (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,871 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. 10,000 Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares with value of $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold $1.19B worth of stock or 16.97 million shares. The insider KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520.

