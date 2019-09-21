Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Avenir Cut Its Holding; Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Stock Declined While Smith Salley & Associates Decreased Holding by $2.09 Million

Avenir Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp sold 6,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 600,316 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.42M, down from 606,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 30/04/2018 – If Microsoft Finds Another LinkedIn Deal, Chairman Is `All In’; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY REVENUE IN PRODUCTIVITY AND BUSINESS PROCESSES WAS $9.0 BLN AND INCREASED 17%

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 52.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates sold 21,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 19,399 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.89 million, down from 40,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $104.8. About 3.35 million shares traded or 0.20% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 13/04/2018 – Delay Could Scuttle Qualcomm Purchase of NXP; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS STILL EXPECT APPROVAL OF NXP DEAL – CNBC; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ELIMINATES REQUIREMENT THAT QUALCOMM DELIVER AUDITED AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR NXP; 19/03/2018 – NXP’s MIFARE 2GO and Google Pay Transform Public Transportation; 28/05/2018 – CHINA IS SAID TO WANT ASSURANCES ON ZTE BEFORE NXP APPROVAL; 28/03/2018 – NXP and AliOS Partner for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA WILL REVIEW QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL IN A FAIR MANNER; 25/04/2018 – NXP #3 on List of Top Companies for Artificial Intelligence Chipset Innovation; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP CASH TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET MAY 25; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO PULL, REFILE WITH MOFCOM ON NXPI: DEALREP

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $451.58M for 16.17 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $663.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 2,968 shares to 165,583 shares, valued at $18.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 3,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: "NXPI Stock Gets a Pre-Earnings Boost on Bull Note" on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "A Holistic Look At NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)" published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "NXP Semiconductors declares $0.375 dividend" on August 29, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Here's Why I Think Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today" on May 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend" published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: AMBA, DELL, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG" on August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

