Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Avalon Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding; Bell State Bank & Trust Lowered Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $919,497; Market Value Rose

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 15,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 714,215 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.24M, down from 729,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 12/03/2018 – Yealink Delivers Future-Proof Voice Solutions for the Microsoft Teams platform; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 22.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,575 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 76,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA: ITC ALJ SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES ON CISCO PATENT

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/19/2019: EXPO,CRWD,MSFT – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New Survey Doesn’t Bode Well for Slack – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours: Microsoft’s Q4 Squashes Estimates, Boeing to Take a Big Hit – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 Revenue Tops Views, EPS Beats – streetinsider.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Cap Mngmt invested 6.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Llc holds 0.24% or 18,289 shares. M Kraus & invested in 87,932 shares. Strategic Advsr Llc accumulated 80,542 shares. Leavell Inv Mgmt has 1.17% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). North Carolina-based Global Endowment Lp has invested 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Commonwealth Financial Corporation Pa owns 21,681 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc has 0.25% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora accumulated 78,778 shares. Moreover, Axiom Limited Liability Co De has 3.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sequoia Financial Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 126,433 shares. Diligent Limited Liability Company holds 65,907 shares. 82,194 were accumulated by Dudley & Shanley Inc. Lawson Kroeker Invest Management Incorporated Ne owns 112,476 shares. Farallon Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.63 million shares or 1.55% of the stock.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06 billion and $4.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 20,137 shares to 64,863 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 23,429 shares in the quarter, for a total of 377,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insurance Of America owns 12,695 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Steinberg Glob Asset holds 0.25% or 37,991 shares. Miller Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.32% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Gamco Invsts Incorporated Et Al has 0.02% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 49,645 shares. Ballentine Partners Limited Liability invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Adage Prns Grp Limited invested in 5.45 million shares. Gateway Advisory Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 4,624 shares. Boston Management owns 136,269 shares for 3.07% of their portfolio. Catalyst Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.14% or 74,150 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Management owns 26,390 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Chemung Canal stated it has 29,010 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Limited Company has invested 0.71% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hwg Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Estabrook reported 347,525 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Limited Co invested in 95,927 shares.

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $373.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 30,280 shares to 400,354 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 21,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cisco, AZZ, Flowserve, Timken and Broadwind – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Enphase, AAR, Science Application, Cisco and Microsoft highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Another Dot-Bomb in Cisco Stock? – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Should We Fade the Fade? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.