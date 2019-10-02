Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Athena Capital Advisors Cut Its Position by $4.54 Million; Nuveen Asset Management Decreased Its Holding in Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF) as Share Price Declined

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 34,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 74,075 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.92M, down from 108,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $134.65. About 25.99M shares traded or 8.00% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Wins Lucrative Cloud Deal With Intelligence Community; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Public Cloud a Top Priority in 2018; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 20.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 110,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The institutional investor held 426,937 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.26 million, down from 537,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.76% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.53. About 1.13 million shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 26/03/2018 – Left has been a frequent critic of Shopify, telling clients in October that the company was “dirtier than Herbalife.”; 27/04/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD – EXTENDING EXPIRATION TIME OF TENDER OFFER FROM MAY 16, 2018 TO MAY 24, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Investments Buys New 1.2% Position in Herbalife; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N QUARTERLY SALES ROSE 7 PCT TO $1.2 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Top Global Herbalife Distributors Gather for Annual Leadership Conference, Participation in Education & Training to Further; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘B+’; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife: Nicholas Graziano, Alan LeFevre, Juan Miguel Mendoza, Margarita Palau-Hernandez Joining Boar; 30/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 05/04/2018 – @John_Hempton @jtepper2 We stand fully by our work on Herbalife. It was solid and accurate. Fundamental stock calls are your space. What we don’t respect is having our process wrongly attacked one day (as you did with Herbalife) while the critic stays silent later (which you did with Valeant); 24/04/2018 – Herbalife Ltd. Announces Strategic Name Change to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Reflecting its Leadership as a Premier Global Nutrition Company

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10B and $442.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 48,692 shares to 50,261 shares, valued at $7.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 5,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Analysts await Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.74 per share. HLF’s profit will be $90.39 million for 13.88 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $253.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 470,539 shares to 482,909 shares, valued at $31.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.48 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).