Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Arga Investment Management LP Decreased Holding as Share Value Rose; Armistice Capital Upped Stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) by $672,000

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.18% . The institutional investor held 380,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.06M, up from 372,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $71.74. About 193,176 shares traded or 2.70% up from the average. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) has declined 22.96% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTA News: 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q REV. $44.0M, EST. $40.8M; 28/03/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 12/04/2018 – Enanta to Present New Data for Core Inhibitor for Hepatitis B Virus and FXR Agonist EDP-305 for NASH at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Enanta; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.6% Position in Enanta; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA 2Q EPS 61C, EST. 53C; 21/05/2018 – Enanta at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference Jun 20; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 22/04/2018 – DJ Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTA); 24/04/2018 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call on May 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET to Discuss Financial Results for its Fiscal Second

Arga Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 91.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arga Investment Management Lp sold 23,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 2,075 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $278,000, down from 25,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arga Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 10/05/2018 – Ve Launch Worldwide Recruitment Drive to Match Growth; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Augustine Asset Management Incorporated reported 94,076 shares. Scholtz And Comm Ltd Liability holds 7.34% or 84,594 shares in its portfolio. Brandes Prtn Lp holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 307,611 shares. Verity And Verity Limited Liability Company has 107,666 shares. 9,989 were accumulated by Truepoint Inc. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 1.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Bankshares Sioux Falls owns 10,291 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com accumulated 54,087 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Amica Mutual holds 3.73% or 219,996 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp reported 2.72M shares. Private Wealth, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 38,945 shares. Profit Ltd Liability Com reported 19,240 shares stake. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Limited accumulated 7,110 shares. First Wilshire Secs Mgmt reported 4,350 shares. 356,858 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Sys.

Arga Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.25 billion and $683.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conduent Inc by 349,715 shares to 595,627 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Sp Pref Adr.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold ENTA shares while 42 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 17.53 million shares or 3.35% more from 16.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA). 479,576 are held by Krensavage Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Advsrs Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 6,171 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc accumulated 13,004 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 626,058 shares. Sei Investments accumulated 20,639 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Legal & General Gru Public Limited stated it has 41,549 shares. 6,034 are held by Yorktown Mngmt. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 2,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential holds 33,664 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Granite Point Capital Mgmt Lp reported 5,000 shares stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 6,194 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% or 39,575 shares in its portfolio. First Manhattan Com holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) for 617,771 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 9,359 shares.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 4.30M shares to 6.00M shares, valued at $19.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 122,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,000 shares, and cut its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma Plc.

