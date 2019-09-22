Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Arete Wealth Advisors Trimmed Its Holding; As Mastercard (MA) Market Value Rose, Holder Roanoke Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake by $1.52 Million

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 9,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,003 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.37M, down from 64,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster lnvoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 16/05/2018 – Regina Leader: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft said the deal meant it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 5,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 78,667 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.81M, down from 84,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 5.10 million shares traded or 50.37% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – A drop in customers buying cryptocurrencies with credit cards slightly dampened Mastercard’s quarterly growth, according to its earnings call; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MSFT Stock Hits All-Time High: Can it Keep the Momentum Going? – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/27/2019: PLAN, MOMO, BILI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: MFGP, NTNX, ESTC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Microsoft (MSFT) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Tiger Eye Capital has 3.98% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 142,748 shares. Connors Investor Svcs holds 69,683 shares. Alley Lc stated it has 73,836 shares. Cypress Funds Limited Com accumulated 6.54% or 310,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 4.23M shares. Ca reported 2.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sit Assocs has 547,735 shares. 766,391 are owned by Oppenheimer And. Donaldson Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 371,230 shares for 4.12% of their portfolio. Cubic Asset Management Llc reported 81,645 shares stake. Birinyi owns 2.83% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 50,335 shares. Sandler Capital Mgmt has 116,116 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Andra Ap reported 42,000 shares. Mawer Management Limited has 3.03 million shares. California-based Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $515.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 17,419 shares to 35,041 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.56 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock or 1,500 shares. 1,735 shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K, worth $468,603.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard Just Gave Us What We Needed – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard makes a blockchain move – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Share Price Has Gained 286%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard Stock Could Go Higher Still. Hereâ€™s How to Play It. – Barron’s” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wespac Limited owns 2,240 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated invested in 0.14% or 102,715 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Investment Technology has invested 1.39% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Dearborn Partners Lc holds 140,223 shares or 2.26% of its portfolio. New York-based Roanoke Asset Mngmt Ny has invested 9.4% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Synovus Finance reported 36,941 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. First Citizens National Bank & Trust Trust stated it has 0.48% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Products Prns Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.69% or 44,200 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Limited Liability invested in 0.17% or 58,854 shares. Wetherby Asset Inc invested in 0.49% or 17,090 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 2,517 shares. Roundview Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 28,770 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.63% or 859,415 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Management Lp holds 1,500 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.24% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 31,902 shares.