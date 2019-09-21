Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Arete Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Its Position by $1.25 Million; Marathon Pete (MPC) Shareholder Clear Harbor Asset Management Raised Holding by $1.12 Million as Stock Value Declined

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 9,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,003 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.37M, down from 64,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – RANE Sponsors Compliance Week 2018; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 18/04/2018 – SAGlobal and 360 Vertical Solutions Join Forces to Create Leading Global Microsoft Dynamics 365 Service Industries Partner; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 07/05/2018 – Masergy Announces Managed Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) Solution; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE WAS $26.8 BLN AND INCREASED 16%

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 60.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 20,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 54,220 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03M, up from 33,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $55.1. About 7.58 million shares traded or 26.94% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/05/2018 – NIGERIA MPC SEES UPWARD PRICE PRESSURE FROM LATE BUDGET PASSAGE; 03/05/2018 – Marathon Reports Oil Leak at Galveston Bay Refinery; 29/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor for More Than $20 Billion; 19/03/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM UNEXPECTEDLY SHUT GASOLINE-MAKING UNIT AT ITS DETROIT REFINERY OVER THE WEEKEND; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC NOTED STABILITY OF CPI FORECASTS; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES EXITED MPC, LOW, GOOGL, MDT, ANDV IN; 22/03/2018 – Incident News: Marathon Petroleum Co, Mississippi River MM140; 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Marathon Petroleum 1Q EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – Marathon restarting Texas City, Texas refinery after outage

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $497.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 2,828 shares to 48,525 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pure Acquisition Corp by 31,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,993 shares, and cut its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

