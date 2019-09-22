Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Arete Wealth Advisors Decreased Stake; Investment House Has Cut Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position as Stock Price Declined

Investment House Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc sold 10,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 112,762 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.11M, down from 122,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $475.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 15.78 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXCLUDING CONSOLIDATION OF ELE.ME AND CAINIAO NETWORK, EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 50%; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed China Car Startup to Raise $2.7 Billion This Year; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba-backed startup unveils ‘intelligent’ SUV in China; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014; 24/04/2018 – Early Backer of Alibaba Sees Trillion Dollar Value on User Data; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 30/05/2018 – SHENZHEN CLOU ELECTRONICS 002121.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD COMPUTING AFFILIATE ON COOPERATION IN AREAS SUCH AS CLOUD COMPUTING, BIG DATA AND ARTIFICIAL; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as Pres & COO; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed company: China’s car market will grow close to 20 percent in the next five years

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 9,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,003 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.37M, down from 64,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 16/03/2018 – MSFT: DEVTEST LABS USERS MAY NOT GET AUTO-SHUTDOWN EMAIL MSGS; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 31/05/2018 – The Meet Group Brings Live Video to France and Switzerland; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 26/04/2018 – TimeXtender Discovery Hub® is Now Microsoft Azure Certified

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 11,601 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 11.18 million shares or 2.26% of all its holdings. Gladius Capital Mngmt Lp invested 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bowen Hanes Incorporated holds 407,492 shares. Axiom Int Investors Ltd Liability Co De holds 1.04 million shares. Argyle Mngmt holds 80,108 shares. Focused Invsts Ltd Com reported 1.15 million shares stake. Legal And General Gru Public Lc owns 44.14M shares or 3.18% of their US portfolio. Country Trust Savings Bank holds 729,626 shares. Lifeplan Gru invested 0.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cap Advisors Limited Limited Liability Corporation invested in 13,570 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss holds 2.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 9.00 million shares. L & S Advsr Inc stated it has 102,779 shares. Mirador Cap Ptnrs LP holds 0.97% or 14,635 shares. Security State Bank Of So Dak has invested 3.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $515.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 18,142 shares to 51,509 shares, valued at $6.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Specialized Portfol (VIG) by 4,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 37.40 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.