Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Arete Wealth Advisors Decreased Its Stake as Valuation Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lifted Its Position by $1.74 Million

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 9,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 55,003 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.37M, down from 64,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 18.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE WAS $26.8 BLN AND INCREASED 16%; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 29/03/2018 – TimeXtender Announces New Alliance With Neal Analytics, Microsoft 2017 Business Analytics Partner of the Year; 22/03/2018 – Allure Security to Exhibit at RSA Conference 2018; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court rules that Microsoft email privacy dispute is moot

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 48.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 12,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 39,024 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35 million, up from 26,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 18.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year:; 10/05/2018 – Ve Launch Worldwide Recruitment Drive to Match Growth; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 23/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft, Google Reveal AI Efforts to Go ‘Full Duplex’; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Microsoft (MSFT) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tech needs ‘new level of responsibility’ – MSFT CLO – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Smith Chas P And Pa Cpas has 3.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Court Place Advsr Limited Com reported 81,474 shares or 4.3% of all its holdings. First National invested in 3.13% or 250,719 shares. Aristotle Management has 4.28% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). United Svcs Automobile Association holds 2.79% or 8.36M shares in its portfolio. Symphony Asset Management Limited reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bragg Fincl Advisors holds 2.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 148,963 shares. The New York-based Allen Lc has invested 0.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Captrust Finance Advisors has invested 1.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Polen Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 10.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Family Firm Incorporated has 0.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oz Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 1.78M shares. Channing Capital Mngmt Llc holds 51,705 shares. Advisory Ser stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Zwj Inv Counsel stated it has 308,206 shares.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85 million and $196.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KIE) by 9,375 shares to 89,170 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,758 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX).

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $515.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15,513 shares to 63,146 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 118,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,659 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.