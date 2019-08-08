Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Aqr Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $256.96 Million; Caxton Trimmed Position in Cm Fin (CMFN) by $1.20 Million

Caxton Corp decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (CMFN) by 16.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp sold 171,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% . The institutional investor held 856,673 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Cm Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.88M market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.26. About 13,881 shares traded. CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) has declined 16.48% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical CMFN News: 07/03/2018 IRAN SOUTH PARS GAS FIELD CURRENTLY PRODUCING 550M CM/D: SHANA; 17/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to CM Select Insurance Company; Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of Church Mutual Insurance Group; 15/05/2018 – CM SEVEN STAR ACQUISITION CORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Geo English: NAB summons CM Khattak over illegal lease of land in Malam Jabba; 27/05/2018 – IRAN EXPORTS 18M CM/D OF NATGAS TO IRAQ, 30M TO TURKEY: ILNA; 26/04/2018 – LANSON BCC SA LAN.PA : ESN/CM-CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO REDUCE FROM SELL; 25/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: CM Punk update, independent promotions on WWE Network; 13/04/2018 – Genomic Features of Response to Combination #Immunotherapy in Patients with Advanced NSCLC; 30/04/2018 – SONATRACH: ITS GAS OUTPUT ROSE 5% IN 2017 TO 135B CM LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – THALES TCFP.PA : ESN/CM – CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO BUY FROM ACCUMULATE

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc analyzed 2.20 million shares as the company's stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 17.98M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 billion, down from 20.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $135.28. About 26.68M shares traded or 8.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500.

Aqr Capital Management Llc, which manages about $94.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 15,381 shares to 284,521 shares, valued at $7.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quantenna Communications Inc by 261,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 465,838 shares, and has risen its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Grp Inc reported 0.14% stake. Utd Fire Gru owns 15,000 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Flow Traders Us Limited Co reported 6,541 shares. Puzo Michael J has invested 2.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Anchor Capital Ltd Company invested 0.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stonebridge Advsrs Lc holds 2.39% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 108,998 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 163,778 shares for 1.87% of their portfolio. Country Trust Bank & Trust holds 727,091 shares. Palisade Asset Management Ltd has 3.4% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 182,231 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsr invested 4.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). American Natl Bank, Texas-based fund reported 67,702 shares. Oppenheimer And Company Incorporated holds 809,912 shares or 2.55% of its portfolio. Montag A Inc reported 182,353 shares stake. M&R Mgmt Incorporated has invested 2.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oakworth stated it has 42,853 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings.