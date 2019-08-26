Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Alpinvest Partners Bv Has Lowered Position as Stock Rose; As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Long Pond Capital LP Has Cut Its Holding

Long Pond Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp sold 13.17 million shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.46 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.72 million, down from 14.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.48. About 5.18M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Same-Store Revenues Remained Flat; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million; 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today; 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 14/05/2018 – BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping following the news; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Development of Caesars Palace Luxury Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Baja, Mexico

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $135.45. About 16.56 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 25/04/2018 – InGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 12/04/2018 – Pulse Secure Launches vADC Products for Microsoft Azure; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: WOULD BACK DEALS TO CONNECT CLOUD, USERS; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Alpinvest Partners Bv, which manages about $47.76B and $73.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpi Composites Inc by 152,641 shares to 289,614 shares, valued at $8.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alteryx Inc by 36,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Zuora Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Advsr Incorporated Oh holds 2.80M shares. Hs Ltd Liability accumulated 737,526 shares. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab has 2.18% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8.87 million shares. First Business Financial Inc reported 10,580 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 1.13 million shares. Ccm Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Allstate Corporation holds 1.9% or 596,693 shares. 24,854 are held by Kessler Inv Group Llc. Reik reported 0.47% stake. Paradigm Financial Advsr Limited Company invested in 6,621 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Fort Point Capital Prtnrs Ltd Company holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 16,937 shares. B Riley Wealth stated it has 78,485 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Highland Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.92% or 438,287 shares. 104,823 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Prospector Ptnrs holds 159,150 shares or 2.85% of its portfolio.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 230,500 shares to 6.25M shares, valued at $215.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 1.70 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO).

