Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Alpinvest Partners Bv Has Decreased Position by $3.42 Million; As Borg Warner (BWA) Shares Declined, Reinhart Partners Has Cut Position

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $134.69. About 25.62M shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–3rd Update; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in Borg Warner Inc (BWA) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 13,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 510,473 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.61 million, down from 524,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Borg Warner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.36. About 2.19 million shares traded or 22.74% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Net $225M; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Alpinvest Partners Bv, which manages about $47.76 billion and $73.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zuora Inc by 69,490 shares to 173,724 shares, valued at $3.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 25,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Mimecast Ltd.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Life Storage Inc Com by 4,643 shares to 20,748 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 59,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vector Group Ltd Com (NYSE:VGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.