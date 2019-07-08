Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Alpinvest Partners Bv Has Cut Its Position as Stock Rose; Yacktman Asset Management LP Position in Unilever N.V. (UN) Lowered by $785,726 as Valuation Rose

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Unilever N.V. (UN) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 13,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 256,575 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.96M, down from 270,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Unilever N.V. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $61.51. About 135,410 shares traded. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 5.07% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 18/04/2018 – Unilever faces mounting investor rebellion over Rotterdam switch; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s move is not all about Brexit, but; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Deals Blow to May, Leaving U.K. for Unified Dutch Base; 16/03/2018 – Unilever says Brexit not behind Rotterdam move; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER APPOINTS CEO SANJIV MEHTA AS CHAIRMAN; 24/03/2018 – FinancialExpress: Unilever’s Pureit takes up initiatives to ensure safe drinking water; 19/04/2018 – Unilever: Share Buy-Back Is To Return Expected After Tax Proceeds From Spreads Disposal; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Wants to Filter China’s Foul Air Before It’s Cleaned Up; 18/04/2018 – Unilever rebellion over Netherlands shift; 15/03/2018 – Dealbook: Unilever to Make the Netherlands Its Sole Headquarters, in Blow to Britain

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $136.09. About 5.08M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS KEY DRIVERS OF BUSINESS INTACT FOR COMING FY19; 19/04/2018 – HID Global Teams Up with Microsoft to Deliver Open Standards for Identity & Access Management with FIDO 2.0 Support for Web and; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft opens two data centres in Germany – reports; 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY & MICROSOFT IN STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Armstrong Henry H Incorporated has invested 18.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sol Capital accumulated 34,299 shares. Atlas Browninc reported 1.88% stake. Pinnacle Fincl Prtn Inc accumulated 237,014 shares or 2.25% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 3.41% or 941,646 shares in its portfolio. Natl Registered Investment Advisor invested in 62,766 shares. 56,161 are owned by Hwg Hldgs L P. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Co invested in 613,908 shares or 3.14% of the stock. 80,108 are held by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca. Capital Ltd Limited Liability Co holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 12,324 shares. Echo Street Capital Mngmt Ltd accumulated 382,469 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Moreover, Cadence Mngmt Llc has 0.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 60,902 shares. Hilton Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 14,219 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Capital Investment Ser Of America Inc holds 3.76% or 199,365 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership reported 26,070 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Alpinvest Partners Bv, which manages about $47.76 billion and $73.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tpi Composites Inc by 152,641 shares to 289,614 shares, valued at $8.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zuora Inc by 69,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Smartsheet Inc.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 18,715 shares to 2.02 million shares, valued at $97.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 12,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL).

