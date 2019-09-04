Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Alleghany Has Lowered Its Stake by $186.78 Million as Market Value Rose; Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) Shareholder Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Raised Holding by $11.01 Million

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 51.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 1.60 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.52M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.69 million, down from 3.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $137.14. About 7.90M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 28/03/2018 – OANDA Exchange API app now available on Microsoft Dynamics 365; 16/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Net $7.42B; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) by 30.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 407,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 1.76 million shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.06 million, up from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Mosaic Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.98. About 1.11 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 28/03/2018 – India lowers 2018/19 subsidy for potash fertiliser by 10 pct; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS NEW INDUSTRY SUPPLY CONTINUES TO BE DELAYED; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Gregory Ebel as Chairman; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC BENEFITTING FROM PRODUCTIVITY, WEAKER REAL IN BRAZIL; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $423,564 activity. 4,250 shares were bought by Freeland Clint, worth $100,300. Isaacson Mark J. had bought 1,000 shares worth $23,550. 2,089 shares were bought by Koenig Emery N., worth $50,022.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 110,154 shares to 451,700 shares, valued at $75.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sothebys Com (NYSE:BID) by 1.41M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,204 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds S&P 500 Etf Shs (VOO).