Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Alleghany Has Cut Position by $186.78 Million as Shares Rose; Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Position Has Raised by Springowl Associates Llc

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 53.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 46,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 133,082 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $985,000, up from 86,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $363.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.67% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $10.63. About 419,852 shares traded or 36.79% up from the average. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 51.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 1.60M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.52M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179.69 million, down from 3.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.21. About 36.46M shares traded or 49.94% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Microsoft has previously looked to Linux to boost its public cloud and operate equipment in its data centers; 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds; 02/04/2018 – Compuware’s New Automated Receive Order System Greatly Simplifies Ordering and Delivery of Maintenance; 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG; 02/05/2018 – Ingram Micro and Microsoft Announce Strategic Alliance to Accelerate Service Providers’ Digital Transformation with the; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Cap Inc invested 0.61% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). D E Shaw & has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). North Run Cap LP reported 1.21M shares. Citadel Ltd Co reported 52,263 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brigade Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 3.66 million shares. Prtn Limited Liability Company accumulated 57,323 shares. 11,800 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Regions Financial Corp invested in 0% or 200 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 28,250 shares. Sei Investments holds 0% or 58,911 shares. S Squared Tech Lc has invested 1.47% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). State Street Corporation holds 0% or 51,624 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 199,884 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Lc invested in 0.23% or 50,232 shares. Invesco Limited holds 82,010 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

