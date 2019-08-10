Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Alkeon Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding as Market Value Rose; Robinson Capital Management Boosted Holding in Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust (MHI)

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 377,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 2.26 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265.99 million, down from 2.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure; 10/04/2018 – Atrio Systems Announces Rebranding to NuSoft Solutions; 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 21/05/2018 – TREKSTOR Expands Business to the US: Primebooks Now Available in US Microsoft Stores; 26/03/2018 – Tech Today: Microsoft at a Trillion? Defending Tesla, Cutting AMD — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust (MHI) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 38,314 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 612,877 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, up from 574,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.59. About 84,591 shares traded or 29.31% up from the average. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 2.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold MHI shares while 4 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 4.31 million shares or 0.21% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim holds 0.04% or 360,707 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Envestnet Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 118,071 shares. Van Eck Associate owns 0.01% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) for 90,607 shares. Raymond James Services has invested 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Lpl has 0% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr owns 37,302 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 30,000 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI). Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Fisher Asset has 0% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) for 20,000 shares. Bb&T Lc accumulated 38,938 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Com Mn accumulated 471,561 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Looking For Yield? Check Out The Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “GE Investors: A Siemens-Mitsubishi Deal Could Be Good News – The Motley Fool” published on April 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GE books more turbine orders – General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pioneer Municipal High Income Looks Attractive Here – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2015 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vineyard Wind names MHI Vestas preferred supplier for Mass. wind project – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Since April 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $11,940 activity.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mfs Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) by 69,048 shares to 356,687 shares, valued at $2.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neuberger Berman High Yield (NHS) by 149,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,500 shares, and cut its stake in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (NYSE:PMO).

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66 billion and $20.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 499,600 shares to 1.51M shares, valued at $249.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 74,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Smartsheet Inc.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Microsoft, Boeing and Netflix – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Wall Street Is Expecting a Strong Report and Guidance From Microsoft – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2019 Earnings Preview: Cloud, Computing & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beach Invest Counsel Pa owns 202,654 shares for 2.69% of their portfolio. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 3.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 2.21% or 91.67M shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Public Limited Co invested in 2.98% or 44.18M shares. Td Asset Inc reported 10.91M shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eagle Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 18.86 million shares. Srb has 19.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.75 million shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 1.64% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 120,668 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corporation holds 4.07% or 194,091 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 3.45M shares. Guinness Asset Management Limited holds 3.57% or 177,627 shares. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards Com Incorporated has invested 0.65% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 51,685 shares. 80,700 are held by Osher Van De Voorde Investment.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.