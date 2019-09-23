Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Advisory Services Network Upped Its Position by $365,883; Goldentree Asset Management LP Lowered Its Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holding by $9.40 Million; Stock Declined

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 2,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 139,281 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.66 million, up from 136,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 26/04/2018 – Breaking Down Microsoft’s Fiscal 3rd-Qtr Earnings (Video); 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago; 26/03/2018 – AbacusNext Brings Private Cloud to Canada with Data Center Expansion and Microsoft Certification

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 41.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 223,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 318,765 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.41M, down from 542,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 1.12M shares traded or 103.49% up from the average. ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q EPS $1.68; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 28/03/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY RESPONDS TO PUERTO RICO’S REVISED FISCAL PLANS; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY GOES POSITIVE AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL AT SOHN; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN CALLS ASSURED GUARANTY “A MELTING ICE CUBE THAT IS PAYING OUT THE DROPS WHILE IT STILL CAN”; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY REAFFIRMS INVITATION TO TALKS WITH PUERTO RICO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 100,190 are owned by Atria Ltd Liability Corporation. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Magnetar owns 11,794 shares. First Mercantile invested in 3,751 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Thornburg Invest Mngmt reported 1.37 million shares. Oakworth Cap, Alabama-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Federated Investors Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,415 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.19% or 119,740 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Services Limited Com has 855 shares for 0% of their portfolio. James Rech invested in 8,811 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Philadelphia Finance Mngmt Of San Francisco Ltd holds 4.68% or 633,240 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America De owns 0% invested in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 533,614 shares. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 306,600 shares. 3.47 million are held by Millennium Limited Liability Company. Strs Ohio invested 0.01% in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $884.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 600,940 shares to 1.86 million shares, valued at $38.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 118,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 528,474 shares, and has risen its stake in Natural Resource Partners L.

