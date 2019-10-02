Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Adams Asset Advisors Has Lowered Holding; As Bank Amer (BAC) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Sirios Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 73.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 931,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 339,617 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.85M, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $28.03. About 17.53 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 17/04/2018 – Bank of America Goes for Biggest Maple Bond Offering Since Apple; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: TAX RATE LOWER IN 1Q18 BECAUSE OF INCENTIVE PROGRAMS; 26/03/2018 – Bank Of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards – Monday, March 26, 2018 9:02 am EDT; 09/05/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Supports R1 RCM Acquisition of Intermedix; 23/05/2018 – Merrill Lynch Int Market Maker Buys Into Rockhopper Exploration; 16/04/2018 – Investment News: Merrill Lynch’s incentives for new accounts paying off; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SEPARATE CHAIRMAN AND CEO FAILS WITH 30.7 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 26/04/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp Result of AGM; 10/05/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 17; 02/05/2018 – Tesaro Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Adams Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc sold 5,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 31,212 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.18 million, down from 36,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $134.23. About 9.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 23/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The R.W. Baird 2018 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 10/04/2018 – Quantitative Brokers Appoints Deepak Begari as Chief Technology Officer; 16/03/2018 – MSFT CITES ON-GOING AZURE EMAIL SERVICES OUTAGE SINCE MARCH 15; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72 million and $647.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) by 3,340 shares to 26,922 shares, valued at $5.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ballentine Partners Limited Liability Company has 75,659 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc holds 2.86% or 123,556 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 2.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First National Com invested in 250,719 shares or 3.13% of the stock. Donaldson Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 4.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sg Americas Secs Limited Company reported 771,391 shares. Sarasin Prtn Llp reported 2.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stoneridge Inv Lc holds 104,825 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability Corp invested in 155,358 shares or 1.72% of the stock. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0.49% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Graham Mgmt Lp holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 265,000 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc invested in 1.35% or 62,558 shares. Retirement Planning has invested 0.07% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sterling Invest has 32,567 shares for 3.38% of their portfolio. First Fincl Corporation In has invested 2.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Channing Ltd Co accumulated 228,644 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Private Wealth Advisors Incorporated owns 56,500 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Harris Associate Limited Partnership reported 89.24M shares. Virginia-based Palladium Partners Limited Liability Com has invested 1.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 6.17% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 247,085 shares. Pure Advsr has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ftb Advsr holds 112,133 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 1.68 million shares. Us Retail Bank De has 0.51% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 6.25M shares. Fred Alger Management reported 90,434 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Co has invested 1.53% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Crawford Investment Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). City Holdg Co holds 57,485 shares. 113,605 are owned by 10. 62,676 are owned by Columbia Asset Mgmt.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 159,577 shares to 392,749 shares, valued at $28.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 10,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,552 shares, and has risen its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.