Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Acropolis Investment Management Decreased Stake; Symantec (SYMC) Holder Starboard Value LP Boosted Holding

Acropolis Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acropolis Investment Management Llc sold 2,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 31,563 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23 million, down from 34,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acropolis Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 15/05/2018 – American Education Center Signs Letter of Intent with Shanghai Education Service Park for Implementing 7 International Certificate Projects in China; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 38.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $826.90 million, up from 36.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.46. About 6.28M shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – AUDIT COMMITTEE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS COMMENCED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 09/05/2018 – MeasuredRisk Appoints Former Symantec Executive, WholeSecurity Founder and CTO Tony Alagna as Chief Technology Officer to Join; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC PROVIDES ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON INVESTIGATION; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: PROBE ON CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC: DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL ADVERSE IMPACT ON HISTORICALS; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Reveals Little on Call to Discuss Investigation; 13/03/2018 CAFC: TRUSTEES OF COLUMBIA v. SYMANTEC CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-2551 – 2018-03-13; 23/05/2018 – Symantec to Open New Privacy & Data Protection Lab in Germany to Address Growing Global Concern Over Consumer Data; 14/03/2018 – DigiCert Replacement of Symantec-Issued Certificates Reaches Milestone; Millions of SSL Certificates have been Issued in Anticipation of Google Chrome 66 Distrust Date

Starboard Value Lp, which manages about $2.57B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Natus Medical Inc Del (NASDAQ:BABY) by 567,862 shares to 563,329 shares, valued at $14.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 145,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN).

Acropolis Investment Management Llc, which manages about $912.87M and $654.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 7,385 shares to 122,955 shares, valued at $7.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 9,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 470,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).