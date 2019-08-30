Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Accuvest Global Advisors Boosted Position; First Light Asset Management Has Trimmed Codexis (CDXS) Holding by $6.71 Million as Share Price Declined

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (CDXS) by 31.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 335,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The institutional investor held 723,760 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.86 million, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Codexis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $798.90M market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.05. About 54,661 shares traded. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 37.09% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CDXS News: 23/04/2018 – Porton Pharma Solutions and Codexis Launch Global Partnership; 23/04/2018 – PORTON PHARMA SOLUTIONS & CODEXIS LAUNCH GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP; 08/03/2018 Codexis 4Q EPS 2c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Codexis; 08/03/2018 – Codexis Sees 2018 Rev $60M-$63M; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC SEES 2018 GROSS MARGIN ON PRODUCT SALES IS EXPECTED TO BE 45% TO 48%; 08/03/2018 – Codexis 4Q Adj EPS 6c; 08/03/2018 – CODEXIS INC CDXS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $60 MLN TO $63 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Codexis at H.C. Wainwright NASH Investor Conference Apr 10; 10/05/2018 – CODEXIS AFFIRMING FINL GUIDANCE FOR 2018

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 325.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 11,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 14,880 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, up from 3,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 3.39 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host says Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out; 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 29/03/2018 – Microsoft’s veteran windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 17/05/2018 – Saviynt Joins Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 20/03/2018 – Cavium Collaborates with Microsoft to Demonstrate ThunderX2 Platform Compliant with Microsoft’s Project Olympus Specifications; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Mgmt owns 1.57% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 87,163 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board accumulated 3.09% or 9.20 million shares. Arkansas-based Longer Invs Inc has invested 2.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Parnassus Invests Ca has invested 2.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mcf Advsr Lc reported 21,161 shares. Affinity Inv reported 2.92% stake. Polen Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 15.18M shares or 9.36% of the stock. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 2.33% or 16.04M shares in its portfolio. Millennium Ltd Co holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 949,578 shares. Catalyst Advsrs Limited Com invested 0.17% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Allen Invest Management has invested 5.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 8,694 are held by Aviance Capital Limited Liability Company. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Canal Ins Company reported 132,000 shares. Vigilant Lc accumulated 2.22% or 134,561 shares.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29M and $184.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Jpn Etf New by 176,472 shares to 78,446 shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 174,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,250 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.76, from 1.85 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold CDXS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.95% more from 39.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Financial Bank accumulated 88,600 shares. Eam Investors Limited Com holds 1% or 199,287 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And Com has invested 0% in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). One Trading Lp owns 114 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 2.41M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 85,324 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd invested in 34,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Geode Management Limited accumulated 589,846 shares or 0% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 150,340 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Lord Abbett And Co Limited Liability Co invested in 0.12% or 1.71M shares. Ameritas Ptnrs invested in 0% or 4,127 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Com owns 0% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 75,164 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc has 333,065 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Int accumulated 32,945 shares.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $288,280 activity. On Tuesday, August 20 the insider NICOLS JOHN J bought $133,000.