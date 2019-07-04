Microsoft (MSFT) Holder 3G Capital Partners LP Increased Stake; Metlife (MET) Stock Value Rose While Willingdon Wealth Management Has Cut Position

Willingdon Wealth Management decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 98.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management sold 55,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,103 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47,000, down from 56,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $50.47. About 1.80 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 24/04/2018 – MetLife Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Rev $14.81B; 02/05/2018 – MetLife CFO John McCallion Provides First Quarter 2018 Financial Update Video; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ And ‘uyAAA’ Rtgs On MetLife Seguros; 23/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of MetLife, Inc. Investors (MET); 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year; 19/04/2018 – DJ MetLife Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MET); 16/05/2018 – METLIFE NAMES BILL O’DONNELL AS U.S. CFO; 26/04/2018 – MetLife CEO Issues Another Mea Culpa for Recent String of Errors; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Driven by Favorable Underwriting, Volume Growth, Effects of Tax Reform

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09 million, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program; 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 29/03/2018 – ORANGE SAYS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT AI SCHOOL; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 3.08% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.27B for 9.42 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.46% negative EPS growth.

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $407.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 59,341 shares to 144,401 shares, valued at $8.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 1,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,566 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

3G Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $11.34B and $895.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 128,222 shares to 452,663 shares, valued at $52.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

