Microsoft (MSFT) Holder 10-15 Associates Has Upped Its Position by $490,637 as Shares Rose; Peak Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $587,136 as Shares Rose

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 4,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 95,368 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.32 million, down from 99,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $136.1. About 1.65M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN REACHING ITS DETERMINATIONS, 21CF BOARD CONSIDERED STRATEGIC TRANSACTION WITH PARTY B WOULD BE SUBJECT TO GREATER DEGREE OF REGULATORY UNCERTAINTY; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 15/05/2018 – New ‘Solo’ charms critics after ‘Star Wars’ filmmaking drama; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 3,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 120,138 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.09 million, up from 116,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $136.88. About 6.60M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 23/05/2018 – Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 30/04/2018 – Paul Thurrott: Sources close to the Verge have confirmed that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update now available. Meaning me; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected; 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wedbush sees Azure closing gap with AWS – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/12/2019: ORCL, AVGO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hugh Johnson Advsr Ltd Llc holds 19,007 shares. Falcon Edge Capital Lp has 2.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stanley Mngmt Lc has 3.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.89% or 261,306 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 41,473 shares. 45,513 were reported by Hamilton Point Inv Advisors Llc. 102,666 are owned by Dorsey & Whitney Trust Lc. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 384,300 shares. Nomura Asset Management has invested 4.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 116,395 were accumulated by Shufro Rose Com Limited Liability. American Commercial Bank holds 2.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 60,477 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 89,056 shares for 3.33% of their portfolio. Boltwood Cap Mgmt stated it has 1.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 3.94% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Grandfield And Dodd Ltd, New York-based fund reported 396,494 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Partner Management Ltd Partnership has 1.84% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Carderock Cap Mngmt has 0.09% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Somerset Grp Inc Lc has 14,525 shares. Moreover, Hall Laurie J Trustee has 1.66% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Grimes Co Inc stated it has 16,002 shares. Kansas-based Mitchell has invested 0.77% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sather Fincl Grp Inc reported 275,366 shares or 7.3% of all its holdings. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability owns 10,936 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Shufro Rose And Lc holds 0.48% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 35,631 shares. Cipher Cap LP holds 27,145 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 35.07 million shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Arcadia Mngmt Corp Mi has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meridian Mngmt Company holds 0.1% or 1,586 shares in its portfolio. Motco holds 0.65% or 50,112 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Boyar Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 3.44% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42 million and $305.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 26,705 shares to 26,805 shares, valued at $4.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.50 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “OId Worries Are Dragging Down Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.