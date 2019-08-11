Microsoft (MRK) Holder Willis Investment Counsel Decreased Stake; Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose While Profund Advisors Has Raised Position

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MRK) by 19.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 62,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 258,130 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.44 million, down from 320,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $85.52. About 8.15 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 03/05/2018 – $MRK +2%; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Announces Positive Phase llB Results for Evobrutinib in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; 27/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA GETS FAST-TRACK DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 09/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN PHASE 3 TRIAL WAS CONSISTENT; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 22/03/2018 – Avadel Pharmaceuticals Announces Promotion of Gregory J. Divis to Chief Operating Officer; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 Merck KgaA bi-spec PD-L1 and TGF-β trap decent data, much better looking than SITC17 data 6/16 (37.5%) ORR in HPV associated cancers

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 15,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 260,593 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.44 million, up from 244,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $535.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $187.85. About 11.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Israel investigating Facebook on privacy concerns – Justice Ministry; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO EXPAND BUG BOUNTY PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO ADVANCE BILL TO RETAIN 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 15/05/2018 – Senator Investment Adds Facebook, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 31/05/2018 – New Zealand privacy watchdog seeks greater power over Facebook; 28/03/2018 – Stateside, the information tech sector sustained the heaviest losses in the previous session, with a fall of 3.5 percent. Investors were seen anticipating tighter controls following reports of alleged misuse of Facebook users’ data by political consultants Cambridge Analytica; 14/03/2018 – ICO PUBLISHES BLOG POST ON FACEBOOK/WHATSAPP; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER ALEX STAMOS SAYS TRUE THAT HIS ROLE AT FACEBOOK DID CHANGE, STILL FULLY ENGAGED WITH WORK AT CO – TWEET; 10/05/2018 – UK PARLIAMENT’S MEDIA COMMITTEE SAYS HAS FORMALLY SUMMONED CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA’S NIX AND DIRECTOR OF VOTE LEAVE CUMMINGS TO APPEAR; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK MULLING COMMUNITY-BASED GOVERNANCE: ZUCKERBERG

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Howden Joinery by 216,561 shares to 386,400 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FB) by 232,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,215 are owned by Capstone Advsr. Tower Research Capital (Trc) holds 43,944 shares. 1.78 million are held by Kbc Grp Nv. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.23% or 36,653 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability Corp accumulated 18,718 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 319,725 shares. Corda Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 2.71% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Private Ocean Llc invested in 0.09% or 4,051 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware owns 85,769 shares. Fincl Bank Of Stockton invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 619,662 shares. Timber Creek Capital Ltd Llc owns 3,050 shares. Caprock holds 0.41% or 25,427 shares. Natixis LP has 0.62% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 844,639 shares. Argi Investment Limited Co, a Kentucky-based fund reported 14,486 shares.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merck Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA OKs Merck’s triplet antibiotic – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA OKs new use for Merck’s Keytruda – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Lsv Asset has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Hamel Associate reported 1.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Aviva Public Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.04 million shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Insight 2811 owns 2,489 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Com Limited stated it has 93,505 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Washington-based Badgley Phelps & Bell has invested 1.06% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gillespie Robinson Grimm has invested 4.09% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 4.16M shares. Parsons Inc Ri has 4,357 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 3.22M shares or 1.43% of the stock. Plancorp Ltd has invested 0.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 53,267 shares. Fiera reported 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tdam Usa, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 35,921 shares. Kemnay Advisory Services reported 102,334 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook: Hype Vs. Real Factors – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SAH, DLPH, PINS, TWTR, FB, BTG and RGLD highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook’s Hardware Ambitions Go Beyond Device Sales – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Stock Looks Poised to Face Tough Regulatory Headwinds – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.