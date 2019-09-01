Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR)

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) are two firms in the Business Software & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microsoft Corporation 127 8.21 N/A 5.08 26.80 Smartsheet Inc. 45 25.83 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 highlights Microsoft Corporation and Smartsheet Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Microsoft Corporation and Smartsheet Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microsoft Corporation 0.00% 37.7% 12.9% Smartsheet Inc. 0.00% -35% -19%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Microsoft Corporation are 3 and 2.9 respectively. Its competitor Smartsheet Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Microsoft Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Smartsheet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Microsoft Corporation and Smartsheet Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Microsoft Corporation 1 1 15 2.88 Smartsheet Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Microsoft Corporation’s upside potential is 7.07% at a $147.53 average price target. On the other hand, Smartsheet Inc.’s potential upside is 3.91% and its average price target is $50.5. Based on the results shown earlier, Microsoft Corporation is looking more favorable than Smartsheet Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 74.7% of Microsoft Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 69.3% of Smartsheet Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Microsoft Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Smartsheet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Microsoft Corporation -3.16% 0.43% 6.56% 28.1% 29.33% 34.16% Smartsheet Inc. -6.01% 0.79% 23.91% 66.42% 140.41% 100.76%

For the past year Microsoft Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Smartsheet Inc.

Summary

Microsoft Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Smartsheet Inc.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network. Its Intelligent Cloud segment licenses server products and cloud services, such as Microsoft SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, and related CALs, as well as Azure, a cloud platform with computing, networking, storage, database, and management services; and enterprise services, such as Premier Support and Microsoft Consulting that assist in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions, as well as provide training and certification to developers and IT professionals on Microsoft products. The companyÂ’s More Personal Computing segment comprises Windows OEM, volume, and other non-volume licensing of the Windows operating system; patent licensing, Windows Internet of Things, MSN display advertising, and Windows Phone licensing system; devices, including Microsoft Surface, phones, and PC accessories; and search advertising, including Bing and Bing Ads. This segment also provides gaming platforms, including Xbox hardware, Xbox Live, video games, and third-party video games. The company markets and distributes its products through original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and resellers, as well as through online and Microsoft retail stores. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Smartsheet Inc. provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts. It also provides Smartprojects; Smartcalendars, which align teams and organizations by connecting deadlines to workflows; Smartforms enables business users to collect information in a structured and consistent format; Smartautomation that automates repetitive processes; and Smartintegrations enable organizations and teams to connect, sync, and extend enterprise applications. In addition, it offers Connectors; and Control Center that enables organizations to achieve consistent work execution. As of January 31, 2018, it served approximately 92,000 customers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.