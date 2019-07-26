Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Since Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) are part of the Business Software & Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microsoft Corporation 121 8.57 N/A 4.49 28.10 Guidewire Software Inc. 97 11.29 N/A 0.56 186.99

Table 1 demonstrates Microsoft Corporation and Guidewire Software Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Guidewire Software Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Microsoft Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Microsoft Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microsoft Corporation 0.00% 39.3% 13.5% Guidewire Software Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 2.1%

Volatility and Risk

Microsoft Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 25.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.25 beta. Guidewire Software Inc.’s 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

Microsoft Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.9. Competitively, Guidewire Software Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.4 and has 7.4 Quick Ratio. Guidewire Software Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Microsoft Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Microsoft Corporation and Guidewire Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Microsoft Corporation 1 1 15 2.88 Guidewire Software Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Microsoft Corporation has a 4.54% upside potential and a consensus price target of $147.53. Competitively the average price target of Guidewire Software Inc. is $98.33, which is potential -5.23% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Microsoft Corporation looks more robust than Guidewire Software Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Microsoft Corporation and Guidewire Software Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.1% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Microsoft Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Guidewire Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Microsoft Corporation 0.41% 4.11% 17.99% 15.01% 28.55% 24.07% Guidewire Software Inc. 1.59% 0.89% 12.85% 19.83% 15.5% 30.29%

For the past year Microsoft Corporation was less bullish than Guidewire Software Inc.

Summary

Microsoft Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors Guidewire Software Inc.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network. Its Intelligent Cloud segment licenses server products and cloud services, such as Microsoft SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, and related CALs, as well as Azure, a cloud platform with computing, networking, storage, database, and management services; and enterprise services, such as Premier Support and Microsoft Consulting that assist in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions, as well as provide training and certification to developers and IT professionals on Microsoft products. The companyÂ’s More Personal Computing segment comprises Windows OEM, volume, and other non-volume licensing of the Windows operating system; patent licensing, Windows Internet of Things, MSN display advertising, and Windows Phone licensing system; devices, including Microsoft Surface, phones, and PC accessories; and search advertising, including Bing and Bing Ads. This segment also provides gaming platforms, including Xbox hardware, Xbox Live, video games, and third-party video games. The company markets and distributes its products through original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and resellers, as well as through online and Microsoft retail stores. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty insurers. It offers Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers. The companyÂ’s products include Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, an underwriting and policy administration application; Guidewire ClaimCenter, a lifecycle management application; Guidewire BillingCenter, manages billing, payment plans, agent commissions, and external payment systems; and Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based underwriting application. Its InsuranceSuite add-on applications consist of Guidewire Rating Management to manage the pricing of insurance products; Guidewire Reinsurance Management to use rules-based logic to execute reinsurance strategy through underwriting and claims processes; Guidewire Client Data Management to manage customer information; and Guidewire Product Content Management that provides software tools and standards-based line-of-business templates to introduce and modify insurance products. The company also provides data management and analytics products, such as Guidewire DataHub, a data store that unifies, standardizes, and stores data from insurerÂ’s systems and external sources; Guidewire InfoCenter that provides information for business intelligence, analysis, and enhanced decision making; Guidewire Live that aggregate data from internal and third-party sources, and analyze and visualize data; and Guidewire Predictive Analytics, a tool that allows insurers to make data-driven decisions. In addition, it offers Guidewire Digital Engagement Applications to provide digital experiences to customers, agents, vendors, and field personnel through their device of choice; and implementation and integration, maintenance support, and professional services, as well as Guidewire Production Services. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.