Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Comparison side by side

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) compete with each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microsoft Corporation 130 8.46 N/A 5.08 26.80 Pegasystems Inc. 71 6.45 N/A -0.42 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microsoft Corporation 0.00% 37.7% 12.9% Pegasystems Inc. 0.00% -4.9% -3.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.23 beta indicates that Microsoft Corporation is 23.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Pegasystems Inc. on the other hand, has 1.25 beta which makes it 25.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Microsoft Corporation is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.9. The Current Ratio of rival Pegasystems Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Microsoft Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pegasystems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Microsoft Corporation 1 1 14 2.88 Pegasystems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Microsoft Corporation’s upside potential is 6.36% at a $148.31 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Pegasystems Inc.’s consensus price target is $81, while its potential upside is 13.21%. The information presented earlier suggests that Pegasystems Inc. looks more robust than Microsoft Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Microsoft Corporation and Pegasystems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.7% and 48.2% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Microsoft Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 51.2% of Pegasystems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Microsoft Corporation -3.16% 0.43% 6.56% 28.1% 29.33% 34.16% Pegasystems Inc. -2.63% 4.42% 3.63% 35.05% 36.59% 58.06%

For the past year Microsoft Corporation was less bullish than Pegasystems Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Microsoft Corporation beats Pegasystems Inc.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network. Its Intelligent Cloud segment licenses server products and cloud services, such as Microsoft SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, and related CALs, as well as Azure, a cloud platform with computing, networking, storage, database, and management services; and enterprise services, such as Premier Support and Microsoft Consulting that assist in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions, as well as provide training and certification to developers and IT professionals on Microsoft products. The companyÂ’s More Personal Computing segment comprises Windows OEM, volume, and other non-volume licensing of the Windows operating system; patent licensing, Windows Internet of Things, MSN display advertising, and Windows Phone licensing system; devices, including Microsoft Surface, phones, and PC accessories; and search advertising, including Bing and Bing Ads. This segment also provides gaming platforms, including Xbox hardware, Xbox Live, video games, and third-party video games. The company markets and distributes its products through original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and resellers, as well as through online and Microsoft retail stores. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Pegasystems, Inc. develops, markets, licenses, and software applications for marketing, sales, service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, a platform that enables clients to build enterprise applications. The company also offers customer relationship management applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer experiences across inbound and outbound channels; Pega sales automation applications to automate and manage the sales process from prospecting to product fulfillment; Pega customer service applications to contact center desktop, case management for customer service, mobile field service, digital, self-service, and industry specific processes and data models; and operations applications to support exceptions and investigations, order fulfillment, claims processing, insurance underwriting, and product development, as well as risk, fraud, and compliance management. In addition, it provides Pega Cloud to develop, test, and deploy its software applications using an Internet-based infrastructure; consulting and implementation support, training, and technical support services. The company primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, insurance, communications and media, public sector, manufacturing, life sciences, and other markets through a direct sales force, as well as through partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.