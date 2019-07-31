Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

As Business Software & Services company, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.1% of Microsoft Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.83% of all Business Software & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Microsoft Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.13% of all Business Software & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Microsoft Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microsoft Corporation 0.00% 39.30% 13.50% Industry Average 6.71% 22.99% 7.18%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Microsoft Corporation and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Microsoft Corporation N/A 122 28.10 Industry Average 272.81M 4.07B 92.58

Microsoft Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Microsoft Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Microsoft Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Microsoft Corporation 1 1 15 2.88 Industry Average 1.33 1.41 3.03 2.64

With average price target of $147.53, Microsoft Corporation has a potential upside of 8.26%. The potential upside of the competitors is 27.40%. Microsoft Corporation’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Microsoft Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Microsoft Corporation 0.41% 4.11% 17.99% 15.01% 28.55% 24.07% Industry Average 2.40% 5.42% 16.19% 27.48% 37.19% 32.61%

For the past year Microsoft Corporation was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

Microsoft Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.9. Competitively, Microsoft Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.97 and has 1.94 Quick Ratio. Microsoft Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Microsoft Corporation’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.25 shows that Microsoft Corporation is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Microsoft Corporation’s peers’ beta is 1.12 which is 11.86% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Microsoft Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Microsoft Corporation’s rivals beat Microsoft Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network. Its Intelligent Cloud segment licenses server products and cloud services, such as Microsoft SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, and related CALs, as well as Azure, a cloud platform with computing, networking, storage, database, and management services; and enterprise services, such as Premier Support and Microsoft Consulting that assist in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions, as well as provide training and certification to developers and IT professionals on Microsoft products. The companyÂ’s More Personal Computing segment comprises Windows OEM, volume, and other non-volume licensing of the Windows operating system; patent licensing, Windows Internet of Things, MSN display advertising, and Windows Phone licensing system; devices, including Microsoft Surface, phones, and PC accessories; and search advertising, including Bing and Bing Ads. This segment also provides gaming platforms, including Xbox hardware, Xbox Live, video games, and third-party video games. The company markets and distributes its products through original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and resellers, as well as through online and Microsoft retail stores. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.