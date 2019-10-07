Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and CSG Systems International Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Comparing side by side

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and CSG Systems International Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) compete against each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microsoft Corporation 138 1.79 7.52B 5.08 26.80 CSG Systems International Inc. 53 -3.10 28.68M 2.19 23.45

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Microsoft Corporation and CSG Systems International Inc. CSG Systems International Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Microsoft Corporation. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Microsoft Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of CSG Systems International Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Microsoft Corporation and CSG Systems International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microsoft Corporation 5,467,500,363.53% 37.7% 12.9% CSG Systems International Inc. 54,535,082.72% 19.9% 6.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.23 beta indicates that Microsoft Corporation is 23.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. CSG Systems International Inc.’s 1.06 beta is the reason why it is 6.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

3 and 2.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Microsoft Corporation. Its rival CSG Systems International Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Microsoft Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CSG Systems International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Microsoft Corporation and CSG Systems International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Microsoft Corporation 1 1 13 2.87 CSG Systems International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Microsoft Corporation has a 8.26% upside potential and an average target price of $149.53.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Microsoft Corporation and CSG Systems International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 74.7% and 0%. Insiders held 0.1% of Microsoft Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.9% of CSG Systems International Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Microsoft Corporation -3.16% 0.43% 6.56% 28.1% 29.33% 34.16% CSG Systems International Inc. 1.32% 4.96% 14.78% 44.62% 26.89% 61.28%

For the past year Microsoft Corporation was less bullish than CSG Systems International Inc.

Summary

On 14 of the 14 factors Microsoft Corporation beats CSG Systems International Inc.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The companyÂ’s Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network. Its Intelligent Cloud segment licenses server products and cloud services, such as Microsoft SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, and related CALs, as well as Azure, a cloud platform with computing, networking, storage, database, and management services; and enterprise services, such as Premier Support and Microsoft Consulting that assist in developing, deploying, and managing Microsoft server and desktop solutions, as well as provide training and certification to developers and IT professionals on Microsoft products. The companyÂ’s More Personal Computing segment comprises Windows OEM, volume, and other non-volume licensing of the Windows operating system; patent licensing, Windows Internet of Things, MSN display advertising, and Windows Phone licensing system; devices, including Microsoft Surface, phones, and PC accessories; and search advertising, including Bing and Bing Ads. This segment also provides gaming platforms, including Xbox hardware, Xbox Live, video games, and third-party video games. The company markets and distributes its products through original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and resellers, as well as through online and Microsoft retail stores. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry. Its suite of solutions comprises Advanced Convergent Platform, a billing and customer care platform for cable and satellite providers; Total Service Mediation (TSM) framework that supports offline and real-time mediation requirements; Singleview solution to deliver real-time charging services; and Wholesale Business Management Solution (WBMS), a settlements system, which handles voice, data, and content services. The companyÂ’s solutions also include customer interaction management solutions that process interactive voice, SMS/text, print, e-mail, Web, and fax messages on behalf of clients; and managed services. It also licenses software products, such as WBMS, TSM, and Singleview products; and offers professional services to implement, configure, and maintain software products. The company also provides its services to the carriers, media and entertainment, and digital content distribution industries. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.